While anecdotal evidence has been supplied to Governor John Bel Edwards suggesting some Louisiana residents are not taking the spread of the novel coronavirus seriously, the governor continues to say that the state is heading on the right path.

Unfortunately, deaths continue to increase but hospitalizations and patients on ventilators are down - a good sign for the health care industry.

The state continues to barrel toward Apr. 30, the final date of the "Stay at Home" order and the hope of many Bayou State residents will be the day the economy begins to re-open. According to the governor in his speech Friday at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where he was viewing the university's foray into personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing, he said that the state was moving the right direction.

The governor continues to reiterate that, even amid re-opening the economy, COVID-19 testing must ramp up. That includes the basic coronavirus test which requires swabbing the sinuses, serology tests which search for appropriate COVID-19 antibodies in the blood of those who have contracted the disease, and a final test type that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has just opened up about - contact testing.

The LDH has discussed some minor contact tracing in the past, but moving forward it will be extremely important according to Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the LDH. According to both Billioux and the governor, when the economy re-opens rampant coronavirus testing will need to be available as individuals have more one-to-one interaction with others in public.

Billioux said that, even with regular testing, people can be missed - which is where contact tracing comes in.

"We work in concentric circles," the doctor explained, "if someone tests positive for coronavirus we'll then start contact tracing - who have they been around, who have those people been around?"

Billioux described it as an investigation to see how many people could have come in contact with that person and potentially carry the virus. They will then be tested and, most likely, asked to self-quarantine.

"We have to be aggressive with testing if we're going to stay ahead of this," Billioux said, "especially once people start leaving their homes more than they do now."

Louisiana currently leads the nation, per capita, in coronavirus testing. The governor, however, is still not pleased with the level of testing. COVID-19 test kits are difficult to come by due to a supply shortage, and serology tests are still being developed that track this strain of the coronavirus.

Some early antibody tests were picking up other strains of the coronavirus - particularly the one that causes the common cold.

"This isn't like other disasters we've faced, where we can get help from other places," the governor said, "(the whole country) is in this together and we're all pulling from the same supply chains."

With regard to opening the economy, the governor said he would be following guidance from President Donald Trump's federal task force, as well as the suggestions from his own local task force which was created from stakeholders and public officials to help track the state through re-opening the economy. To that end, the federal task force suggested that states need at least a 14-day decline in numbers of new cases before beginning "Phase 1" of the multi-phase plan to begin propping specific sectors up.

The governor has said it's his belief that the healthcare sector will be first, specifically small clinics and elective procedures.

"Many of those elective procedures that were postponed could be life-threatening now, or preventing people from working," the governor said, "we have to get them done."

But, the governor warned, that trend had to continue as the state barreled toward the month of May. The governor reminded citizens of social distancing measures, mitigation efforts, and the 'Stay at Home' order that is in place until the end of April.

Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Disinfect common surfaces at home and work

10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all

Stay six feet away from others in public places

Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue

Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor

Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store

Edwards said that the efforts he has made in the Bayou State are not political, but follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the federal government. According to the governor, he has had consistent contact with both President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence - both of whom have supported the state's response to the virus.

Dr. Deborah Birx, part of the task force, detailed three phases for states to follow, adding that the guidelines don’t include a timeline for when states should advance stages, leaving that decision up to governors.

“We want the governors, with the data that they have community by community, to be setting up those timelines,” Birx said.

“Phase one” includes vulnerable individuals continuing quarantining, continued social distancing measures such as staying six feet in distance from other people, and continued avoidance on nonessential travel. For employers, telework should be prioritized, but certain employers could start bringing work forces back in phases.

“Phase two” includes continued social distancing measures but allows for gatherings of up to 50 people and resumed nonessential travel. The phase continues to encourage telework but says those returning to work should avoid congregating in common areas.

Schools and daycares could also be reopened under “phase two.”

“Phase three” includes “essentially returning to our new normal,” Birx said. The phase will require continued hygiene practices such as handwashing and some social distancing measures, as there will likely still be an issue with spread from asymptomatic individuals, she added.

