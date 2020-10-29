The COVID-19 positivity rate in Livingston Parish improved over the most recent reporting period, but not enough to reopen bars or have more fans in the stands at football games.
For the week of Oct. 15-21, Livingston Parish’s positivity rate dropped to 8.30 percent, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks an improvement from the previous week but a figure still higher than the 5-percent threshold that lets the parish offer on-site consumption at bars and 50-percent capacity at outdoor sporting events.
For the week of Oct. 8-14, Livingston Parish’s rate of positivity was 9.50 percent.
To be eligible for a loosening of restrictions regarding bars and sporting events, parishes must have positivity rates of less than 5 percent for two consecutive weeks. The data is based on the most recent report from the Louisiana Department of Health, which updates every parish’s positivity rate on Wednesdays.
Once the gating criteria is met, parishes have to “opt in” to allow bars to offer on-site consumption, though no opt-in process is required for sporting events.
If a parish’s percent positivity reaches more than 10 percent for two weeks, the parish’s outdoor sporting events must return to the 25-percent capacity limit while bars must return to offering only curbside service.
Based on the gating criteria, the earliest Livingston Parish could move toward loosening restrictions for bars and sporting events would be after Nov. 11.
