The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will have to wait until next year for its enshrinement.
Under normal circumstances, the new Hall of Fame class would be enshrined at the annual induction banquet in September at Forrest Grove Plantation. However, due to health and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banquet will be postponed until September of next year. At that time, the Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be enshrined jointly.
School officials believe it is necessary to err on the side of caution, given recent upward trends in the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We regularly host crowds in excess of 200 guests at the banquet which, in this environment, presents a significant challenge to social distancing, plus many of our attendees are older people who may be at greater risk,” DSHS principal Wes Howard said.
“In recent weeks we have been closely monitoring the level of contagion in Louisiana and Livingston Parish and had hoped the state’s posture would have improved to Phase 3 by this time. We regret the disruption to this popular community event. We also regret the disappointment by the members of this elite class who will need to be patient until next year,” he added.
There is precedent for the joint enshrinement of classes. Following the Great Flood of 2016, when the banquet scheduled for that September was cancelled, the Hall of Fame Classes of 2016 and 2017 were inducted together the following September.
Although the banquet is postponed, the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be unveiled to the community next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.