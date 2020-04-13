Their seasons may be over, but some area schools are making sure to let their senior athletes know they’re appreciated.
Walker, Live Oak and Denham Springs high schools will be participating in the ‘Be The Light’ campaign Monday night to honor senior athletes, coaches and families at each school. At 8:20 p.m., the lights at stadiums will be turned on for 20 minutes in their honor.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee elected to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season and remaining winter sports championships last week in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Those who wish to take part in the event are encouraged to drive by the fields and honk the horn on their vehicles. Those who drive to the fields must remain in their vehicles and adhere to social distancing rules.
Walker softball coach Hali Fletcher said the idea was presented by coaches at Central.
“When I heard the idea, I was like, ‘absolutely’, because obviously in the grand scheme of things, it’s small in the world, but to them, this is their life, it’s their everything, so just to do this small gesture to them, it will light their world just for a little time,” Fletcher said. “That’s all we want is just to keep their spirits lifted.”
At Walker, the lights at Wildcat Stadium, Randy Bradshaw Softball Field and Wildcat Field will go on.
“They get to drive by, they get to see their field, because who knows the last time they were able to do that? They get to see the lights on,” Fletcher said. “They get to see their school campus, and I think it’s just going to re-ignite that flame of the love and the pride that they have in the school that they represent whenever they do get to play the sport that they love.”
The lights at Yellow Jacket Stadium and the DSHS baseball and softball fields at North Park will be turned on as part of the event.
Live Oak will turn the lights on at its football, baseball and softball venues.
“I think it’s a really good idea, but more than anything, I think we all want to be able to give back to them in some way,” Live Oak softball coach Katie Roux said. “I feel like it’s a good way to just show them how much we do care and show the senior class that we appreciate everything that they’ve done over the last three-and-a-half, four years. We’re not able to do a whole lot for them right now, so being able to do this I think is just a way to say ‘We love you. We care about you, and you’re still in our hearts and our minds.’”
