The Louisiana High School Coaches Association won’t be holding its annual clinic in the traditional sense this year but will instead host a virtual version of the event amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The LHSCA Executive Council voted unanimously on the measure late last week. The convention was originally scheduled to be held July 21-22 at the Crown Plaza in Baton Rouge. The online version will be held July 21-23, and the organization is committed to return to the Crown Plaza for next year’s clinic.
Over a thousand administrators, coaches, athletic directors and speakers were expected to attend the event, according to a release from the LHSCA.
“It kind of makes sense to try not to make people gather in one area and try to spread it out,” Springfield football coach and athletic director Ryan Serpas said. “People can still attend and get the benefits of what the summer coaching clinic does allow for us. Those who want to use it, it will still be there as a resource for them.”
Serpas said the move follows a trend that gained momentum once school and athletic activities were cancelled because of the coronavirus.
“I know I’ve been doing a lot of that already since we’ve been out, watching a lot of e-clinics and things like that football-wise already,” he said. “If they have something that I can gain some knowledge on, I’ll definitely attend and try to get the most out of it.”
Live Oak baseball coach and athletic director Jesse Cassard tipped his hat to LHSCA director Eric Held for keeping coaches informed of online coaching clinics and such during an unprecedented time for athletics.
“He’s really done a good job of informing us how to stay on top of things,” Cassard said. “I commend him for doing that, because if not, we’re all just sitting idle.”
“I think we’ve had more professional development done in these last 2 ½-3 months than maybe ever, so I think that’s probably the right decision to go online with it.”
Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan commended the organization for moving ahead with convention in an online format.
“A lot of people look forward to it, and for them to be able to still try put it on, even if it is virtually, … there’s some coaching friends that I have that we see each other once a year, and it’s at the convention, and you look forward to that,” he said. “For them to still be able to do it just to see that familiar face again, I think it’s awesome, and I think that’s it’s going to provide a lot more big-time names to be able to maybe not attend in person, but be able to hop on a computer and Zoom for that hour.”
Holden powerlifting coach David White also agreed with the change in format this year.
“I think it’s good,” White said. “It makes it super convenient too, especially if you’ve got a trip or something, you can still log in and watch whatever you’re interested in watching, too. I’m all for it. I think it’s a good deal.”
