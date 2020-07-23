The Livingston Parish Public School System unveiled its “100 Percent Virtual” learning option for the coming school year Thursday morning, but students who choose the option won’t be able to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, bands and school clubs.
“I don’t think that the majority of people, if they do choose it, that they know the consequences, and I think they need to be educated and know that if they go 100 percent virtual, they can’t play,” Live Oak baseball coach and athletic director Jesse Cassard said.
Last week, the LPPS released its plan for reopening schools using multiple phases that will be determined based on which phase of reopening the state is in. Phase One consists of completely virtual learning, while Phase Two features a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. Phase Three will feature on-campus classes five days a week for all students.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week the state will remain in Phase Two at least through Aug. 7, which is also the first day of school in Livingston Parish. As such, officials are anticipating school opening in Phase Two.
For students in grades 3-12, Phase 2 will feature an A/B day model to provide in-person instruction to half of the parish’s students on alternating days, with Group A going Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday and Group B on Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.
The 100 percent virtual model is available to “Group C” students who are ‘not attending campus due to parental concerns during Phase 2 and/or Phase 3 due to Coronavirus’, according to the school system’s overview of the plan. It can be viewed here.
“It just makes sense for (LPPS Superintendent Mr. (Joe) Murphy … to make that decision,” Walker athletic director Steve Johnson said of not allowing students in the “100 Percent Virtual” model to participate in extracurricular activities. “If they feel like they can’t come to school on the A day/B day kind of schedule … obviously they can’t be around other kids or something to play the game. I understand what they’re doing.”
Albany girls basketball coach and athletic directory Stacy Darouse offered her take on the situation.
“I just think this is the unknown,” she said. “We’re all learning as we go, and I just think that some parents and families are just really weary about sending their kids back to school for whatever reason, whether that’s a health issue within the household or with that child, but it’s definitely something to think about if they do decide to do that (100 percent virtual learning) that they will not be able to participate in sports.
“From an LHSAA perspective, I totally understand because you don’t want somebody from out of district who can apply and go to school virtually,” Darouse continued. “There’s just no way to monitor who would be in district and who wouldn’t. The brick and mortar, a least part-time, is a much better avenue for LHSAA to rule in terms of eligibility purposes.”
As of now, Cassard isn’t aware of any Live Oak athletes who have opted for 100 percent virtual learning.
“I don’t think that we’re going to have any, as far as I’m hearing,” Cassard said. “I don’t know any of our athletes of yet that are going 100 percent virtual, so it’s not going to affect us and what we’re doing.”
Darouse said she isn’t aware of any Albany athletes being impacted by the situation.
“To my knowledge, football and girls and boys basketball have all been working out,” she said. “If there has been a trend in that direction (100 percent virtual learning), none of the coaches have told me about it. My personal team, I don’t think that is going to be an option for any of mine because they just keep saying, ‘Coach, we just want to play basketball. Coach, we just want to play basketball.’
“They’re in the gym all the time,” Darouse said. “They’re like, ‘Coach, can we stay extra and do this? Coach, can we work on that?’ As a coach, it’s been nice to be limited in where the kids can go and what they have to do because all they have to do is play basketball. We have gym rats anyway. This has kind of heightened that but being away from it, they’ve come to appreciate what they have, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.