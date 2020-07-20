The war of words between Attorney General Jeff Landry and Gov. John Bel Edwards continued on Monday, with Landry accusing Edwards of supporting recent protests for social justice despite risks posed by large groups amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also reaffirmed his previous stance that Edwards is acting “beyond” his legal authority in issuing a statewide mask mandate.

In a letter to the governor, Landry said Edwards “surprisingly applauded extraordinarily large groups of people who were gathering in violation of practically every order you had issued to contain the virus – orders which emphasized social distancing.”

Edwards has imposed limits on social gatherings since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, citing guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

But following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement in late May, Edwards voiced his support for peaceful protesters who came together to call for an end to police brutality and racial inequality.

“While you could have applauded people exercising their Constitutional right to the freedom of speech while at the same time chastised attendees for failing to protect people from the spread of the virus, you did only the former and none of the latter,” Landry wrote.

“Now, you seek to further impede the Constitutional freedoms of all Louisianans without any concrete goal or objective based on published metrics.”

In his letter on Monday, Landry said that “the spike of virus cases is predominantly in the same age groups we saw take to the streets and then to the nightclubs and bars.”

He also said Edwards’ “lack of admonition” for the protesters “surely” led others to figure “if it was okay to gather in the streets in large numbers without social distancing or other protective measures, surely it was okay to gather in large groups at locations like nightclubs and bars.”

“Yet, you have taken no responsibility for allowing this to happen or for cheering it on without admonitions,” Landry wrote. “You did not seem greatly concerned about the possibility that these young people might go visit grandma and grandpa at the time.

“The concern, under the law, is that you have seemed to pick and choose who receives the brunt of your executive authority. In place of a thoughtful use of your authority, you have decided to punish everyone not marching in the streets or destroying statues.”

Landry concluded his letter by addressing the “false attacks” he claims Edwards has made on the attorney general’s efforts throughout the crisis. In a letter sent to Landry last week, Edwards said the attorney general has not attended any of the more than 68 Unified Command Group meetings “since the beginning of the emergency.”

Landry responded to that notion by saying he or a member of his staff “has attended, virtually in many cases, every meeting you mentioned.” He added that his office has been “available as a resource if, and when, needed. And we have evaluated meticulously every one of your executive orders.”

“The Attorney General’s Office has been extraordinarily generous in giving you every benefit of the doubt,” Landry said at the end of the letter. “Yet, we cannot conclude that you are now within your authority.

“I stand by my opinion. You are acting beyond your authority.”

Edwards and Landry, both attorneys, have exchanged words since the governor issued a statewide mask mandate that went into effect July 13.

Along with requiring people to wear masks in public, the mandate effectively closed bars statewide and put a 50-person limit on social gatherings. Edwards cited the recent surge in new cases and hospitalizations as the reason for his newest proclamation, which is currently set to expire on July 24.

Landry has criticized previous mitigation measures, such as church limitations and bans on live music. He recently wrote a letter to the state education board arguing that masks should not be required in schools and continued his criticism of the governor in an advisory opinion released last week.

In the nine-page opinion, Landry argued that the three main provisions of Edwards’ latest proclamation are “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

Landry, who was unable to attend Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Louisiana last week after testing positive for the coronavirus, also said business owners and law enforcement acting as “mask police” could face liability if individual civil rights are violated due to the proclamation.

Edwards disputed that claim in his letter to Landry last week, pointing to recently passed legislation that “limits the liability of businesses and organizations from lawsuits alleging COVID-19 exposure.”

Edwards said that protection would be lifted if businesses fail to comply with federal or state guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.

“Thus, should businesses heed your opinion and not require face coverings at their establishments, they could very well lose the legal protections provided to them in this past session,” Edwards wrote in his letter.

In his letter on Monday, Landry accused the governor of putting “job creators in the crosshairs,” saying the newest mandate puts the burden “on them to enforce your new rules.” He also said state immunity “does not protect our job creators from federal civil rights claims or the myriad of other federal liabilities they may face in executing your edicts.”

“It is simply wrong and beyond your authority,” Landry said.

Last week, Edwards called it “regrettable” that Landry has backtracked from the bipartisan cooperation he showed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, saying Landry’s “constitutional interpretation has changed dramatically in a mere four months.”

In response to that, Landry said any change “has to do with where we are today, not where we were months ago,” adding that “we have all been educated; this is no longer a complete unknown.”

“Things have changed,” Landry wrote. “We now know the severity of this disease and how it is nowhere in the ballpark of predictions made in March, not only because of our previous actions but because the scientific data indicates this to be the case.

“Like you, I trusted the data and models generated in March. But since then, they have been proven to be wrong on a scale of grand magnitude. Therefore, our response needs to change by the same degree of magnitude. By the same token, your extraordinary powers need to change by the same degree of magnitude.”

To read Landry’s letter to the governor, click here.