DENHAM SPRINGS -- Attorney General Jeff Landry continued his attacks on the governor’s coronavirus restrictions during a town hall meeting in Denham Springs, claiming the mandates have pitted “neighbor against neighbor, family against family.”
“You have a fundamental right to be free in this country,” Landry told a crowd of several dozen people at North Park on Sunday. “The government doesn’t give that to you.”
The town hall meeting was held amid a confusing time for Louisiana, which has been in limbo regarding the COVID-19 pandemic after the House of Representatives signed a petition to end the public health emergency for seven days.
The petition left many in the state unsure as to whom to believe: Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has said the mitigation measures remain in effect, or Landry, who has said the petition officially terminated the governor’s emergency orders.
Despite appearing together in a press conference during the early days of the public health emergency, Edwards and Landry have been at odds for much of the pandemic.
Edwards has stood by his restrictions, saying they’ve lessened the strain on Louisiana’s healthcare system and kept the state from experiencing a third surge that is currently taking place across most of the country.
Landry has argued that Edwards’ measures are too restrictive — particularly the mask mandate, limited capacity at high school sporting events, and business restrictions — and infringe on individual rights. He has even issued advisory opinions in lawsuits against the governor.
The attorney general continued his attacks on Sunday, saying Edwards is “punch drunk on emergency powers.”
“What’s happening in this state is we have a governor that believes that he knows what’s best for each and every one of you,” Landry said. “He believes that you don’t have enough sense to take care of yourself. And all he wants to talk about is testing, and mandating, and locking down.”
The town hall was held a little more than a week after Republican lawmakers signed a petition to cancel all COVID-19 restrictions. The petition was signed by 65 of the 68 House Republicans, including all four who represent portions of Livingston Parish.
The following weekend, Landry issued a statement saying the termination process was “effective immediately” and that the governor was required by law “to issue a proclamation informing the public of the termination.”
Instead, Edwards filed a lawsuit in state court that Monday defending his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation and blasted the petition as “blatantly unconstitutional” and that some who signed “acknowledged” as much.
“Louisiana’s Constitution doesn’t allow only one chamber of the Legislature to overturn a public health emergency, and, even if it did, the petitioners did not properly consult the public health experts from the Louisiana Department of Health,” Edwards said in a statement.
“Multiple people – including the author of the Legislature’s petition and many of its signers – have acknowledged the law’s unconstitutionality in both public and private conversations.”
With a suit filed in the 19th Judicial District Court, a judge will have to decide whether the state’s coronavirus restrictions remain in place. During Sunday’s town hall, Landry expressed confidence that the petition will hold up in court, saying “I know we’re gonna win.”
“The law is extremely clear,” he said.
Landry encouraged those in attendance to reach out to their representatives with their concerns and “come sit in the courtroom” when the hearing is set so the judge “can understand the breadth of what he has to decide.”
“You have to stay the course, and it’s gonna be a rough road,” Landry said. “Why? Because we got a governor that’s punch drunk on emergency powers. You have to be able to articulate to your representatives and senators that they have to fight and stay the course as well.”
