Amid concerns of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards stated he has taken 'aggressive measures' to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.
The governor reduced public gatherings to 50 or less, and asked that private gatherings be kept to 10 or less. He closed bars, casinos, gyms, restaurants, and other large gathering places for at least two weeks while the state tries to slow the expansion of coronavirus.
Louisiana is entering a critical stretch in its efforts to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Gov. Edwards said Wednesday.
“We have two weeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
The governor admitted that the fight against the virus will continue well after that, the next two weeks will show whether or not Louisiana will be able to fight the virus with current methods, or if "we will look like Italy."
The governor said more drastic measures can be taken, but he's hoping to avoid those at this time.
Also at Wednesday's press conference, Attorney General Jeff Landry said that the governor has been acting with restraint and consideration to personal and individual liberties.
He also said the governor was acting well within his legal rights.
"In acting through the Department of Health, in an emergency, the governor has expanded powers," Landry said. "In this specific case, restrictions are used to slow the spread of the virus, not restrict individual liberties.
"This is about personal health, slowing the spread of the virus, and saving lives."
Landry said his office is checking every action by the governor, to make sure it is within his constitutional right to enact.
Louisiana has reported 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus from Wednesday morning’s figures, bringing the total to 280 statewide, the Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, nearly doubled its number of fatalities in one day, going from four to seven deaths on Wednesday, including the first in Jefferson Parish.
The Department of Health didn’t report any new parishes with the coronavirus in its latest figures, which have the virus in 13 of the state’s 64 parishes. However, East Baton Rouge Parish reported its second positive case earlier Wednesday and had three as of the Department of Health’s 5:30 p.m. update.
There has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish, but three neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: East Baton Rouge, which borders to the west; St. John the Baptist, which borders to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest.
While Ascension Parish remained at one confirmed case, St. John the Baptist Parish reported its second.
The State Lab had completed 703 tests as of Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a positive rate of 39.8 percent. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of cases in the country on a per-capita basis, officials have said.
The governor added Wednesday that "over 1,000 tests" had been performed and he expected those results to increase the number of cases 'drastically.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.