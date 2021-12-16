Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and a Republican lawmaker have filed a joint lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards ​​in an effort to block COVID-19 vaccines from being added to the state’s school immunization schedule.

On Tuesday, Edwards said he was overriding the decision from the House Committee on Health and Welfare, which voted 13-2 last week against adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines for school children.

In his letter, Edwards said he is moving forward with the recommendation from the Louisiana Department of Health because “it will save lives and will help Louisiana to emerge from this pandemic.”

Edwards had stated all along his intentions to reject any vote against adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s school immunization schedule.

On Wednesday, Landry announced he had filed a lawsuit against the governor regarding what he called “independent discretion with no prescribed Legislative limits.” The lawsuit was filed with Rep. Raymond Crews.

“It is disappointing the Governor has forced us into court,” Landry said.

Landry had previously spoken out against the proposed vaccine recommendation from the Louisiana Department of Health, a proposal he called the latest example of “government abuse and bullying.”

In a nearly 2-minute video posted on his social media feeds in November, Landry said “medical decisions… should be made by parents” and that “coercion is not consent.”

Landry argued in the lawsuit this week that the governor has allegedly violated the separation of powers clause of the Louisiana Constitution. He also argued that the statutes that give the governor authority to override legislative rejection of a regulatory proposal are unconstitutional.

“The Louisiana Constitution grants the Governor the power only to enforce the law, not to make it,” the lawsuit states.

In his lawsuit, Landry claimed Edwards “is exercising power belonging to the legislative branch of government.” He also claimed that by ignoring the committee’s recommendation, “the Legislature is nothing more than a speed bump for the executive branch to easily clear on its way to what is essentially a unilateral exercise of legislative power by the executive branch.”

“The Governor is exercising primary and independent discretion with no prescribed Legislative limits,” the lawsuit later states.

If finalized, the proposed vaccine mandate would take effect for the 2022-23 school year and only pertain to vaccines that have been fully approved by the FDA. Currently, that would mean only children 16 and older would have to get the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine that has full FDA approval.

In his letter this week, Edwards said that no child will be forced to be vaccinated against the will of his or her parents, noting that Louisiana has “one of the broadest exemptions in the country.” The mandate allows for exemptions through a written statement from a physician for medical reasons or if the individual, parent or guardian submits a written dissent.

“This is the same exemption that has long been in state law and is one of the broadest exemptions in the country,” Edwards wrote.