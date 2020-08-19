Attorney General Jeff Landry is lending his support to the owner of Firehouse BBQ.
Landry has filed a brief in support of the Livingston Parish restaurant, which is currently in the midst of a legal battle against Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health regarding enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions.
Firehouse BBQ, a Denham Springs eatery owned by Danielle Bunch, had its food permit pulled late last month when health inspectors docked the restaurant for tables not being spaced appropriately and employees and customers not wearing face masks.
The restaurant has remained in operation, and Bunch has repeatedly said via social media that she will not comply with the “illegal mandate.”
In a filing last week, Bunch’s lawyer said she informed the Health Department inspector that her employees had various medical issues that prevented them from being able to wear a face mask while working, one of the exceptions to Edwards’ mask mandate.
Last week, Judge Brian Abels signed a temporary restraining order prohibiting Edwards and other state officials from “taking any further action” against Firehouse BBQ until a hearing that has since been pushed back to Sept. 1.
Now, the attorney general is backing Bunch up.
Landry filed the Amicus Curiae brief, or expert opinion, in 21st Judicial District Court on Wednesday and concluded it by saying that, “Firehouse’s motion for a preliminary injunction against the Defendant’s in reconvention should be granted.”
In the filing, Landry argued against the state’s enforcement of a mask mandate, writing that the Department of Health “has no authority” to close the restaurant based on the governor’s “legally flawed mask mandate” and that the agency has not “coherently or consistently enforced any restrictions relative to public health mandates since the pandemic began.”
“This case is not about whether masks or face coverings are a good idea,” Landry wrote. “It is about what the Governor and the Department of Health (‘LDH’) can do during an extended public health emergency and – importantly – how it can constitutionally do it.”
Edwards has repeatedly defended the mask mandate, saying he is following guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which has approved face coverings for states with high COVID-19 incidence (100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day span).
The mask mandate went into effect in mid-July, along with a ban of on-site consumption at bars and 50-person limits on social gatherings.
Near the end of his filing, Landry wrote that Firehouse BBQ wasn’t punished until after it “publicly criticized” and “publicly refused” to comply with the governor’s mandate.
“That triggered a closure order purportedly based on non-existent regulations and a threat to bankrupt the business if it will not accede to LDH oversight of content-based restrictions on its speech and agree to become the Governor’s Mask Enforcer,” Landry wrote.
“There simply is no basis in our law or constitution for such conduct. The Governor’s conduct and LDH’s complicity with it support an injunction against the Mask Mandate that not only would protect Firehouse, but also protect the thousands of other businesses that are currently threatened with closures, or being extorted with ultra vires “agreements” simply to remain open.”
