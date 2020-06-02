Gannon Allison admits he’s a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to baseball, but that’s not stopping him from pursuing a dream of playing at the next level.
Allison, who helped French Settlement advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals as a sophomore and junior, committed to play at Nunez Community College over the weekend.
“It was always kind of in the back of my mind,” Allison said. “That was always the goal, but then when it actually happened, it was a surreal moment.”
Allison said there were several factors in his decision to attend Nunez, which is located in Chalmette, one of them being the program has made an effort to tap into Livingston Parish programs in search of players. Walker pitcher Paul Howard recently committed to the Pelicans.
“There’s a lot of people that I’ve grown up playing against that are on the team now, and some of them that I played with at some point, so I feel like that’s a good thing going into it,” Allison said.
French Settlement coach Jaime Gautreau agreed.
“With the nine schools that we’ve got over here, they’ve definitely got something to pick from,” Gautreau said. “I think Gannon’s going to be all right for them. Everybody can use left-handed pitching.”
Allison, who said he visited the campus in February, also watched the program’s progress during its four years of existence. The Pelicans went 11-37 in 2019 and were 11-13 this season when the season was halted because of the novel coronavirus.
“I was definitely playing attention to that, and I always had my eye on them because I was like, ‘this is a place that I would like to go to because it’s close, and they have good people there, and it’s a good program,’” Allison said. “I was always watching them, and I was kind of rooting for them.”
The coronavirus also had an impact on Allison’s recruiting as he visited the Chalmette campus in February and talked with coaches Glenn Powell and Alex Powell, but the coaches weren’t able to see Allison pitch in person once the spring sports season was halted, which for FSHS came after just five games.
That’s where Allison said his video clips on the FieldLevel app and help from MyTime Sports college placement service came into play.
“I think that’s reason it happened, because that’s the reason they contacted me and found me,” Allison said.
Allison said another factor is Nunez isn’t that far from home.
“That’s really big because friends and family are important to me, and I always want to be close to them whenever I need to, so if there was a chance that I could stay home and play baseball, I would like to do that …,” Allison said.
Gautreau said Allison’s strong start to his junior season gave him an idea that he might be able to continue his playing career past high school, reflecting on a game against Grace Christian last season as a starting point.
“He probably threw one of his best games of the year in relief,” Gautreau said. “He was hitting on all cylinders in that game and that’s kind of when I knew he might be able to step up to the next level.”
An arm injury later sidelined Allison until the playoffs, but he hit over .300 last season, something Gautreau said could also benefit the Nunez program.
“Gannon swung a real good bat for us too,” Gautreau said. “It definitely wouldn’t hurt (as) a left-handed hitter either, if they decided to go that route. I don’t think he would be a bad person to send up to the plate if they needed to.
“I was hoping that he’d even be a little bit stronger this year,” Gautreau continued. “He played basketball and he’s been in the weight room and stuff like that. I really like to have seen what he could have done this year because he’s got a good build for baseball. It was kind of disappointing that he didn’t get to play.”
Gautreau, however, said Nunez is getting a player in Allison with plenty of intangibles.
“They’re going to get somebody that’s going to work hard, knows the game, pretty smart kid,” Gautreau said. “I think he’s going to do anything that the coach asks him, like he did for me. Never had any problems with him – ‘yes sir, no sir’ type of guy. I think his best is yet to come. We really don’t have the kind of weight program that he would probably get over there. I think he would benefit from a weight program because he was doing basketball and baseball. Now he’s going to be focusing just on baseball, so whenever it’s not baseball season, I think they’re going to be able to put some good pounds on him. I think he’s got a lot of upside, and I think he’s still has a little bit of room to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.