Following last year’s loss to Kinder in the Class 2A state championship game, Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty figured his team might have a chance to get back to Sulphur this season.
Before the school year and the season was suspended because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers were certainly playing some solid baseball, getting off to an 8-0 start.
“We were having a special year, man,” Beatty said.
“Last year, making the run like we did and having a great year we had last year, we were really motivated to kind of make this year even better,” Beatty said. “With everybody being juniors and even the younger players we had, we were counting on this year and next year to be special. We were really looking forward to it as coaching staff and as a community and as a group of guys that ‘hey, we’re going to have two great years coming up’, even after we lost it last year because that was a little unexpected for us to make that run last year. We knew these two years were going to be real special.”
The Tigers didn’t disappoint, starting the season with four straight shutout wins over Riverside, Sumner, West Feliciana and St. Martin’s, averaging 10.75 runs per game.
On top of that, Doyle pitchers allowed just four hits in those games, with Brock Adams and Karson Jones combining on a one-hitter against Sumner. Adams also threw a no-hitter against St. Martin’s, while Jones had a two-hitter against West Feliciana.
“It was, ‘Wow! How long can this last?’, but early on in seasons, you look at every level, pitching dominates early in the season,” Beatty said. “It takes a while for those hitters to adjust and get caught up.”
Maybe the biggest boost the Tigers got early on was the return of their basketball players while Doyle was beginning the playoffs. Andrew Yuratich threw a one-hitter against Riverside, while Braden Keen went 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
“Out the gate, I kind of felt like we had a chance to be 8-0, but again, how good were those basketball guys going to be? Were they going to contribute that quickly, and I knew if they did, we were going to have a good chance, but if they didn’t, we still had a chance to have a good, special start to the year,” Beatty said.
Beatty said a key to those basketball players transitioning so smoothly back into basketball comes, in part, because of support from Doyle boys basketball coach Daniel Kennedy.
“Me and Coach Kennedy have got a good relationship, and he encourages those guys to come out and do stuff with us after they’re done,” Beatty said. “That’s just part of being a two-sport athlete. I’ve been at places where we didn’t get those basketball guys until late, and then it was a month later until their arms were in shape. We kind of encourage them to throw throughout the weeks, especially when they’re practicing basketball and stay in shape. Those guys, that’s what it takes to play two sports and be competitive in two sports. It just takes extra work, and they’ve got to put in the extra work.”
Doyle followed with a 20-3 win over Bonnabel and a 7-4 victory over Patrick Taylor to wrap up the National Guard Invitational Tournament.
“In the second weekend down in New Orleans, we kind of came back to reality, so to speak, and we gave up some hits, gave up some runs, but we were still cruising offensively, so it was OK to have that little slip-up in the rotation,” Beatty said.
But that rotation was building, Beatty said.
“We were running five, six, seven guys out there throughout a week of baseball,” Beatty said. “We were counting on a lot of guys, and it was nice.”
Doyle defeated Fontainebleau 12-2 before its season was halted after a 9-6 win over Leesville in the Red River Classic on March 12.
When the season stopped, the Tigers were hitting .435 as a team.
“Offensively, we were just loaded. That’s one thing that was carrying us this year. In years past, where pitching’s kind of been carrying us, it was our offense.”
The Tigers were also hitting .435 as a team with four home runs – two from Adams.
“Our offensive approach was really astounding and impressed me early on,” Beatty said. “How long was that going to last? Of course everybody kind of tapers out and comes back down to reality, but our averages were just unheard of if you go look at our starting 9-10 guys.”
“We kind of scaled back a little bit (on the schedule) than what we normally have played in the past just because we expected the basketball guys to get to the quarterfinals and further …, but if you look at the numbers that we put up, it’s still baseball, and to do those numbers, it was pretty special,” Beatty continued. “We were having a real good start to the year, for sure.”
With the season on hold, Beatty and hitting coach Darrell Frasier have been sending players pitching and hitting videos to help them stay sharp.
“The first thing we did, we just encouraged them to stay active – pitchers go run a little bit, try to go hit a little bit, swing a bat,” Beatty said. “The biggest thing is just don’t be a coach potato, stay active. I send stuff to them all the time … because we could flip the switch in a couple of weeks here on April 30 now. You just never know what the LHSAA’s going to do for us, or if we’re going to get anything in.”
Like all other coaches in the same boat, Beatty said he was looking forward to watching his team mature during the season, something that may or may not happen now.
“It’s kind of a downer that we’re not going to get to see what could have been this year, but some teams had a senior-loaded team,” he said. “At least we’re junior loaded. It does sting for our two seniors what they might could experience this year, and that’s the hardest thing because those guys are going to have to move on. They can’t wait until next year and see what happens. They were counting on it this year. That’s kind of the tough part for those guys for sure.”
