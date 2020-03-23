When it comes to sports, there’s nothing like having a little momentum on your side.
In the case of the Walker baseball team, it’s taken roughly 18 months to build that momentum. And for now, the suspension of school and athletics because of the novel coronavirus has everything on hold.
“It’s very disheartening,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer, whose team was off to a 12-3 start, said. “A lot of work’s gone in to get off to a good start like this. If you sit around and think about it, it’s very aggravating, so I try to keep my mind occupied. We’re trying to think of the bigger picture, but for us, it’s a shame.”
The seeds for this season’s success were planted two summers ago, when the team’s current seniors were sophomores, and a tough season record-wise last year has also helped fuel the Wildcats.
“We go into every game as (if) we’re still 11-21 as of last year,” Walker senior Paul Howard said. “We don’t look at our record. We don’t look at stats. We go in as you’re an 11-21 team until you win it – until the season is over. That’s just been our motivation, and we’re on a mission. We’re on a mission. That’s all.”
“When we play our best ball, it’s hard to beat us,” Howard said.
Before the break, the Wildcats relied on solid pitching and timely hitting, often at different times, which Sandifer said is indicative of the team’s growth.
“Being a year older, we’re a little more mature this year,” Sandifer said. “We’re still playing a lot of juniors and sophomores, so it’s not like we have a lot. Our senior group is a lot of our pitchers, so what we’ve got this year is we have a lot of experience.
“We’ve played pretty consistent,” Sandifer continued. “We haven’t been too high and gotten too low. There’s been a couple of games where we’ve fallen behind and we’ve given up a lead or something, and there really wasn’t any type of panic or anything like that. That’s the biggest key is our team maturity is a lot better this year. Last year, we were so young, for most of the guys that were playing, it was their first experience going through it. It was hard to hide that many guys with it, but this year, most of our guys have been through it.”
He pointed to the team’s performances in tournaments, where sometimes it’s important for players to have a short memory.
“When you play that many games in two or three days, if you’re not hot, it can be a long weekend for you,” Sandifer said. “We’ve had several guys that have been 0-fer for a weekend, but then they don’t change their approach and the next weekend they’re the guys that step up and end up getting four or five hits the next weekend. To me, that’s just the maturity.”
Sandifer said it’s also helped that the team hasn’t had to rely on one or two players this season.
“We have some talent,” Sandifer said. “We just don’t have the one or two standout guys. We’ve really been preaching to them since the fall that our strength is really that we have to work hard and not just sit back and rely on a (player like former Walker pitcher) Lane Thomas. We need everyone to step up and pitch well. The pitching is good enough. We’re not going to blow anybody away with velocity or anything like that, but we’ve got four or five guys that throw well.”
The Wildcats’ team approach paid off in their appearance in the Pine Tournament in the final games before the shutdown, in which Walker went 4-0.
In its opening game of the tournament, Trevor Matherne had a game-winning RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning in a 2-1 win over Pearl River.
“I think it had been a week since he’d gotten a hit,” Sandifer said of Matherne. “He had had some good at-bats, just didn’t have anything to show for it. In that particular game, I think he struck out three times earlier in the game. I think he drew a walk in his fourth at-bat, and in his fifth at-bat, he hits the deep fly ball.”
Matherne’s hit came after Caleb Webb hit a solo home run to lead off the 10th inning to tie the game at 1-1.
In a 12-9 win over Franklinton as part of the tournament, Spencer Murray hit a solo home run to lead off the third inning, putting the Wildcats up 7-1. Grant Edwards also went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
“We did hit a couple of home runs last weekend, but that’s not really, I would say, who we are,” Sandifer said. They come by two different guys, and that’s the way it’s going to have to be. Both of them were in big situations.”
In a 7-6 win over Pine, the Wildcats had 14 hits, led by a 4-for-4, two RBI-effort from Caleb Webb, while Camron Crow, Gabe Inman and Edwards each had two hits, following another part of the equation that’s helped the team.
“We don’t have to tell somebody ‘we’ve got to have you get ‘X’ amount of hits this weekend if we’re going to win,” Sandifer said. “It really doesn’t matter because one guy can have two hits, three hits one day and be 0-fer the next day, and somebody else has kind of stepped up. Really what we’re telling them is we need that 8-to-10 hits a game and it doesn’t matter really where they come from.”
The Wildcats also got it done on the mound in the Pine Tournament, highlighted by an 11-strikeout, one-hit effort by Howard in a 10-0 win over Pine.
“I just got a feel for the ball,” Howard said of the outing. “My release point was on point. My curveball was working, and everything just kind of fell into place.”
While Howard was in control in that game, the Wildcats used nine pitchers in the tournament, and Sandifer said that depth has also been a key to the team’s success.
“We have some talent,” Sandifer said. “We just don’t have the one or two standout guys. We’ve really been preaching to them since the fall that our strength is really that we have to work hard and not just sit back and rely on a (player like former Walker pitcher) Lane Thomas. We need everyone to step up and pitch well. The pitching is good enough. We’re not going to blow anybody away with velocity or anything like that, but we’ve got four or five guys that throw well.”
The Wildcats are also 8-3 in games decided by three runs or less and 4-3 in one-run games.
“That’s all about the game,” Howard said. “You’ve got to figure ways to win. A year ago, all these one-run games we wouldn’t even be close. We’d let them score six in the fifth inning, and they’d blow us away, but now things started clicking and we got it together, and it’s been looking nice.”
Sandifer is hopeful the program can sustain the success this season’s team has experienced, even with the current suspension of play.
“This has almost been an 18 month (period) preparing for this year, and to see it begin to come together …,” Sandifer said. “I don’t see a dropoff in it in the next couple of years. We only have six seniors, so the majority of the group is coming back. We’ve got a really good group of freshmen and sophomores behind this group.”
“We’re not having to force younger kids up any more like we’ve had to do the last two or three years, so they’ve got time to kind of grow as players, mature as individuals and all of that, which in the long run actually helps them that we don’t have to put them in situations where they’re in over their head,” he continued. “That part there has been very satisfying in the first three weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.