Walker split a pair of games at the Perfect Game 18U World Series in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, getting a 7-1 win over the VBA 17U Red team and dropping a 5-2 decision to the Louisiana Knights 18U team.
WALKER 7, VBA 17U RED 1
Walker put together a five-run first inning and got solid pitching from Cody King and Eli Melton in the win.
King gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and struck out four in six innings for the win, while Melton got the game’s final three outs in the seventh inning after King gave up a leadoff walk.
Walker’s big first inning was set up after Camden Carver and Gabe Inman walked to start the game. Both moved up on a passed ball, and Carver scored on Spencer’s Murray’s grounder to first.
Inman scored on an error, Grant Edwards doubled, and Brock Darbonne grounded out to drive in another run for a 3-0 lead. Edwards scored on an error, and Cameron Crow singled to score Owen Forbes, who walked.
Forbes had a leadoff double and scored on Carver’s single in the fourth inning to push the lead to 6-0, and VBA got its lone run in the bottom of the inning on an error and three straight singles.
Darbonne’s sacrifice fly scored Edwards for the game’s final run in the fifth inning.
Crow went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had seven hits.
LOUISIANA KNIGHTS 18U 5, WALKER 2
The Knights got all of their runs in the third inning on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Walker loaded the bases in the fifth inning and couldn’t score but got its runs in the sixth when Casen Carver scored on a passed ball and Edwards scored on an error.
Walker had two runners on in the seventh, but Inman grounded into a double play to end the game.
Camden Carver, Inman, Darbonne, Crow and Chance Reed had hits for Walker.
Edwards gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and struck out five in five innings to take the loss. Forbes gave up one hit and struck out one in an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.