On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered a message regarding his 'Stay At Home' order that wasn't popular with some, and was appreciated by others.
The governor decided to extend the order until May 15th, due to the state not meeting the criteria for reopening as laid out by the federal task force. States must be on the decline with regard to new cases of COVID-19, as well as hospitalizations, over a 14-day period - among other metrics.
Louisiana continues to see an increase in new COVID-19 cases, specifically in the capital region; Lafayette region; Monroe; and parts of the north shore.
Two local business groups had immediate responses to the extension, that were slightly different. President Adam Knapp from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said that many businesses are going to be reopening, anyway, on a limited bases and with some restrictions.
According to the governor’s office, which released a statement regarding Edwards’ announcement on Monday, changes to the stay-at-home order include:
-- Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.
-- Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without table-side service.
-- All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.
Edwards’ announcement immediately sent shockwaves through the state, with many citizens questioning the need to continue the stay-at-home order at the expense of the state’s economy, which is taking a big hit amid the global pandemic.
According to LABI's Stephen Waguespack, the decision was disappointing. Waguespack cited a growing number of unemployed Louisiana residents, combined with certain essential businesses laying the groundwork for returning to work safely.
Below is the response from BRAC President Adam Knapp:
“Returning businesses safely to operation remains an urgent priority. Under the extension of the Stay at Home order, many businesses are able to, and should, safely and smartly return to commerce. The concept of reopening is not necessarily the same as getting working again, and as we have seen demonstrated by businesses in essential industries, it is possible to operate under a new normal of safe work practices. Many businesses fall in the ‘grey area’ of the order, meaning that their business sector or type is not explicitly listed as having to physically close. As the Governor reiterated, those businesses are allowed to be open, following the guidance from the state regarding limiting the number of people on site and related to safety and sanitization measures. Businesses that are physically closed are able to pursue opening virtually, whether through virtual services, consultations, online sales, and other contactless sales methods. BRAC last week published analysis further addressing the grey area to assist businesses in understanding what is and is not allowed. That guidance is available at brac.org/recovery.
“BRAC encourages businesses in any sector to thoughtfully prepare for returning employees to the workplace. Last week, we released a Safe at Work framework endorsed by more than 50 business groups and chambers around the state. The framework outlines issues for business leaders to consider as they chart their reopening plans, including:
- access to PPE supplies for reopening businesses,
- unique barriers for disadvantaged businesses,
- access to childcare and daycare for returning employees,
- sector considerations for phases of reopening,
- legal protections for recovering businesses, and
- second wave concerns.
Below is the response from LABI's President Stephen Waguespack:
"We are obviously disappointed in today’s decision. Essential service industries such as groceries, hardware, maintenance and construction have operated safely and productively for weeks now and have shown us all that smart steps can be taken to protect the public AND serve the public at the same time. Right now, other small businesses are simply asking for the same right to show they too can operate safely and responsibly to serve their community and hire back their workers. Throughout this unprecedented crisis, Louisiana's business community has been a good-faith partner for the state, aiding our neighbors and acting in the best interest of public health at great sacrifice. Every one of the 350,000 lost jobs represents a family that needs income and stability in both the short and the long term. Flattening the curve has taken a team effort by everyone, an effort we all can be proud of. Rebuilding this economy will be just as monumental of a team effort. We hope state officials use this additional time to develop a robust and targeted plan that gives clear safety guidance going forward and takes bold actions to jump start our badly damaged economy. We will need both to overcome this and we will need it soon."
