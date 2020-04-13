The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) today published a comprehensive guide to the small business provisions of new federal legislation passed in the wake of COVID-19. Topics include loan programs established by the CARES Act and new guidelines set forth by the Families First Act, all with a focus on small business recovery. Intended as a one-stop resource for businesses, the guide will be updated as new information becomes available. Visit brac.org/recovery to view the guide.
Locally, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has launched their own portal to help small businesses navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of disaster recovery for small businesses under the slogan 'Forward Together.'
You can visit https://www.livingstonparishchamber.org/livingston-parish-covid-19-business-resources/ to view their resources, which include:
- Membership benefits
- Informative videos on business steps
- CARES Act - Loan Forgiveness and Grants
- Small business loans
- Guides for employers and employees
- Taxes and deadlines
- Department of Labor (DOL) guidelines
- Small Business Administration (SBA) guidelines
- Guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
- State agency guidelines include Department of Health, Workforce Commission, and Louisiana Department of Revenue
- Business Tips & Resources
“These complex federal loan programs are so critical to small businesses owners, who have a lot of questions and are working against a time clock to keep their employees and businesses operating,” said Liz Smith, senior vice president for economic competitiveness at BRAC. “Our team has gathered and summarized an enormous amount of information and wanted to make it all as concise and accessible as possible.”
Whether business owners are seeking loans to cover payroll or trying to ensure compliance with employee leave regulations, both guides will quickly direct them to a reliable resource, outlining who is eligible, what’s being offered, and the specific terms and conditions.
To expedite recovery efforts, BRAC and the Livingston Parish Chamber have culled trough the complex landscape of federal legislative activity to provide concise analysis. Only the most useful resources put out by Congress and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are included in the guide.
Featured throughout the guide are recordings of small business webinars organized by BRAC and led by such experts as Senator Bill Cassidy and Bryan Greenwood, associate state director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center.
BRAC developed the guide as part of its new business recovery priorities, which include aggregating and sharing trustworthy, reliable business information to investors, stakeholders, and the general business community.
Download the BRAC Federal Guide here.
BRAC is regularly updating brac.org/recovery with resources and guidance related to COVID-19. The chamber is following suit with updates at https://www.livingstonparishchamber.org/livingston-parish-covid-19-business-resources/
