BATON ROUGE -- Donate blood. Donate to your local food bank. Fill out the U.S. Census.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made those pleas to citizens during a press conference Tuesday afternoon when he spoke to reporters regarding the latest surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has reached 1,388 positive cases and 46 deaths in Louisiana.
This week, Edwards requested a “major disaster declaration” from the federal government, addressing his request to President Donald Trump. The heightened state of emergency would open the door to more federal funding and aid from the U.S. Government, including healthcare supplies.
According to the governor’s request, the state has overwhelmed resources for hospitals, emergency managers, and first responders. Leaving these individuals without the necessary equipment for too long could further damage an already embattled state, the governor said.
But while the state awaits federal assistance, Edwards asked people to be “a good neighbor” in the fight against an unknown disease that has now infected 43 of the state’s 64 parishes.
During the press conference, Edwards implored people to continue following the mitigation measures that have been put in place statewide. Louisiana is currently under a “stay at home” order through April 12.
The order has closed all casinos, movie theaters, bars, schools, and “non-essential” businesses across the state, limited public gatherings to 10 people or less, and limited restaurants to take-out and delivery services with no on-site dining.
“We must change our mindset on what it means to be a good neighbor,” he said. “Being a good neighbor, right now, means staying at home, stopping the spread, and saving lives.”
There are other ways to be “a good neighbor,” Edwards said, such as donating blood, donating money to local food banks, and filling out the U.S. Census.
In regards to blood donations, Edwards said it is safe to “give and receive” blood and added that blood banks are in “desperate need” of donations.
“If you are healthy with no symptoms, I urge you to consider donating blood and giving that gift of life,” he said.
He also encouraged citizens to donate to their local food banks, particularly monetary donations. Like blood banks, food banks are also in “dire need,” especially for money, the governor said. He noted that every dollar can provide up to four meals, and donations can be made “from home.”
Edwards urged people, if they are able, to make a donation through “Feeding Louisiana” by visiting: bit.ly/lacoviddonate.
“This is something you can do from your couch without leaving the house,” Edwards said. “It allows food banks the flexibility to get items they need without affecting their supply chain.”
Lastly, he also implored people to fill out the U.S. Census, which he said “most families” should have by now. Census numbers impact daily life in the U.S. and are often used to determine how much federal funding a state receives.
“Obviously it’s not the most important priority at the moment, but it is important,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.