On the final day of 2020, Gov. John Bel Edwards implored people to modify their celebrations for 2021.
With the state firmly entrenched in its third surge since the COVID-19 outbreak in March, Edwards made a last-minute plea to the public to be mindful of social gatherings to ring in the New Year.
In what has been “a long and difficult year,” Edwards urged people to avoid gathering with people outside of their immediate households, especially as health officials wait to see the effect of Christmas will have on the state’s COVID-19 situation.
Health experts fear that if people celebrate New Year’s in traditional fashion, it could eventually strain the state’s healthcare system that is already being pushed to the limit amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We would all like to celebrate the end of 2020 and look forward to a better year,” Edwards said. “That is precisely the wrong thing to do if you insist on celebrating like you’ve done in years past.”
Edwards made the plea shortly after informing the public of those who will be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which first became available in Louisiana on Dec. 14.
The next group — Priority Group 1B Tier 1 — will include people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers who will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 4. The Department of Health expects that 100 pharmacies in 52 parishes will receive around 10,500 doses total in the first week. Each eligible pharmacy will receive approximately 100 doses.
However, the vaccine won’t be available to the general public for months, and Edwards encouraged people to continue wearing face masks in public, maintaining social distance, practicing good hygiene, and avoiding large gatherings.
“The measures we’ve been talking about are really the only ones available to us,” Edwards said. “So I’m asking people as we end this year to be mindful of where we are with respect to covid and this pandemic.
“If we will do that and get vaccinated as soon as we can, then we will ensure 2021 is the best year it can possibly be.”
Edwards said he fears the beginning of 2021 will continue to look a lot like the end of 2020 as the pandemic continues to ravage Louisiana and the rest of the country.
Health officials confirmed more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the third straight day the state has confirmed at least 3,000, the longest such stretch in the pandemic to date. On Wednesday, the state confirmed its most new cases in a day yet (4,261).
COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,731) are at their highest point since April, and the state’s most recent positivity rate (10.80 for Dec. 17-23) is the highest since July 23-29.
As the state reports record numbers in COVID-19 data, the governor said that Louisiana hasn’t yet felt the full weight of the Christmas holiday, which could lead to even more cases, a greater percent positivity, increased hospitalizations, and more deaths.
It typically takes at least two weeks for patterns to be reflected in the daily updates of the Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard.
“I am optimistic about 2021, but I am realistic about where we are right now,” Edwards said. “We just can’t lose focus, and we need to regain focus where we’ve lost it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.