With the coronavirus pandemic placing an extra emotional burden on people’s lives, Louisiana residents now have someone to call if they feel they're heading toward a crisis.

Louisianans on the verge of a crisis can find a listening ear through the new Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line, implemented recently by the Office of Behavioral Health.

Individuals can find real-time support to avoid, prevent, or intercept a crisis from occurring by calling 1-833-333-1132. Trained specialists are available any time, day or night.

The Office of Behavioral Health is implementing this pre-crisis phone line as one of its strategies to support the emotional health of Louisiana communities coping with COVID-19, which has resulted in more than 70,000 cases and 3,200 deaths in Louisiana.

But along with the obvious effects of the disease, the pandemic has also led to record-breaking unemployment rates along with social distancing measures that in some cases keep families and friends physically apart.

The phone line offers recovery support facilitated by trained specialists to assist healthcare professionals, persons in recovery from substance use, mental health, serious mental illness, or co-occurring disorders.

Trained specialists and clinicians are on call 24/7/365 in multiple languages to assist people through a caring qualified support provider when someone needs help before a crisis occurs.

Calls received by specialists may range from someone having a tough day, to a person who has self-identified the warning signs of mental or emotional changes, to relapse prevention and support.

“Social distancing has been one of the most effective mitigation measures in helping Louisiana slow the spread of the coronavirus, but that physical distance brings with it its own stressors,” Karen Stubbs, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Behavioral Health, said in a statement.

“When you aren’t able to hug or be close with your loved ones, it takes a toll on your mental health. Some individuals may think about filling that void with other means of self comfort such as gambling or substance use. That’s when we want you to call this hotline — before the crisis occurs.”

However, Stubbs said, those with no prior history of substance use or mental illness also can access this line to receive these services any day, any time.

Kenneth Saucier, program manager for the hotline, encouraged people to call 1-833-333-1132 if they or someone they know is headed toward a crisis.

“Someone is always on the other end of the line, ready to listen and to direct you to the appropriate behavioral health provider if needed,” Saucier said.

The Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line is funded through the Behavioral Health Emergency COVID-19 Grant.

Along with the hotline, a counseling text line was activated in May to provide free, confidential, 24/7 support to Louisiana residents struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Louisiana Department of Health urges people to text “REACH OUT” (all caps) to 741741 if they’re in need of someone to talk to. That person will then be connected to a trained crisis counselor who will help individuals de-escalate the situation, identify coping strategies, and use active listening techniques.

This text line is being provided by the State of Louisiana’s Crisis Counseling Program for COVID-19.