The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) on Tuesday approved minimum statewide health and safety standards for the reopening of K-12 schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to BESE, the policy shifts will help “ensure the protection of students, faculty, staff, and others on school property to the maximum extent possible and practical.”

The shifts apply to all traditional public, charter, and nonpublic schools in Louisiana for the 2020-21 school year.

BESE’s action came in response to House Bill 59 (now Act 9) of the 2020 First Extraordinary Session, which required the Board to adopt emergency rules based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The emergency rules will provide minimum standards, policies, medical exceptions, and regulations to govern the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The standards approved Tuesday were developed by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDE) in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.

They pertain to topics such as group sizes and composition, physical standards for facility use, COVID-19 monitoring, face masks, facility cleaning and personal hygiene, student transportation, distance and in-person programs, and exceptions.

“The safety of students and educators is on everyone’s mind as Louisiana prepares to reopen school facilities this fall, and it is an issue that BESE takes very seriously,” said Sandy Holloway, Board president, in a statement. “We appreciate the input of all who contacted us in advance of the meeting to express their concerns, and those who participated in the discussion today.

“The standards unanimously adopted reflect this statewide conversation and the extensive collaboration between education stakeholders and public health leaders. The result is a practical framework of required safety measures upon which school systems will build the best reopening plan for their communities.”

To curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards shuttered schools statewide on March 16. He eventually extended that closure to the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

After flattening the curve over the months of May and June, Louisiana, like much of the country, is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 resurgence.

On Tuesday, the state reported more than 2,200 new cases — which marked the eighth time since July 1 that the state confirmed more than 1,800 new cases in a day — as hospitalizations increased to 1,362, the most since May 7.

The rise in cases and hospitalizations led Edwards to delay the state's reopening plan and keep Louisiana under Phase Two until at least July 24. On Saturday, the governor issued a statewide mask mandate in addition to shutting dow bars and limiting social gatherings to 50 people.

Despite the rapid recent case growth and rise in hospital admissions, state leaders remained adamant about reopening schools in August during a visit from Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday.

“We have to get our public schools open,” said Sen. John Kennedy. “I know people are scared and worried, and they should be. But there’s a way to open these schools safely.”

Leaders hope the measures adopted by BESE on Tuesday will help in that goal.

The policies BESE adopted outline baseline public health requirements for school boards and local governing authorities to follow when reopening facilities to students in fall 2020.

Each Local Education Agency (LEA) is required to adopt policies in accordance with the state’s standards prior to the start of the school year and submit a plan to the LDE addressing each phase of reopening.

The complete set of standards is available for public viewing online. Specific requirements within the policy are defined according to the state’s current reopening phase (Phase One, Phase Two, or Phase Three).

A general summary of the standards follows:

Group sizes

The maximum group size that may convene indoors in a single room or outdoors at any time are 10 individuals (Phase One), 25 individuals (Phase Two), and 50 individuals (Phase Three).

Group composition

Younger students unable to wear face coverings or maintain physical distancing should be assigned static groups, which must include at minimum, students in grade 2 or lower.

The composition of a group may change if students are able to maintain physical distancing. Students with disabilities must continue to receive special education services in the least restrictive environment possible.

Physical standards for use of school facilities

Groups that meet indoors must do so in a room enclosed by a wall or partition. If groups meet outdoors, each group must remain separated. Schools must limit crowding at entry and exit points to the greatest extent possible.

Maximum group sizes and physical distance recommendations must be maintained. High-touch surfaces in rooms used by multiple groups must be cleaned before and after use by each group.

COVID-19 symptoms monitoring

Upon arriving at the school facility, each student and adult must be assessed for symptoms of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC, which includes an initial temperature check. Each school must establish an isolation area for anyone showing signs of being sick, which must be cleaned after being occupied by a sick individual.

Face coverings

While inside the school facility, all adults and students in grades 3-12 must wear a face covering to the greatest extent possible and practical within the local community context. Students in grades Pre-K-2 may wear a face covering.

Children under age 2 and individuals with breathing difficulties should not wear a face covering.

Facility cleaning

High-touch surfaces must be cleaned multiple times a day, including bathrooms.

Personal hygiene

Students must wash or sanitize hands upon arrival at the school, at least every two hours, before and after eating or using outdoor play equipment, and before exiting the school facility.

Hygienic supplies

School employees must be provided adequate access to supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, paper towels, tissues, and face coverings when needed. Appropriate quantities are to be provided according to the role, number, and age of students served by the employee.

Student transportation

Buses must not exceed 25 percent capacity in Phase One; 50 percent in Phase Two; and 75 percent in Phase Three. Students must be spaced to the greatest extent possible according to the current reopening phase.

Determinations of student placement in a distance or in-person education program

Determinations are made in consideration of the student’s unique academic, social, emotional, familial, and medical needs, in consultation with the student’s parent or custodian.

Exceptions

LEAs will address medical or disability exceptions on an individual basis in accordance with local policies.

The standards listed above reflect the Strong Start 2020 guidance issued by the LDE in June. Those standards were developed in partnership with the LDH and the Resilient Louisiana Commission, which include best practices and reopening guidance for local school districts.

BESE approved the policies as emergency rules in accordance with R.S. 49:953 and are effective immediately. The emergency declaration remains in effect for 120 days or until the permanent rules are promulgated in accordance with state law through the regular Notice of Intent process.

As research and information about COVID-19 is updated, or if the LDH or CDC revise guidance regarding school settings, the LDE will review the standards and propose revisions to BESE as appropriate and necessary.

In a statement, newly-elected State Superintendent Cade Brumley thanked BESE for “their thoughtful, steady leadership during this uncertain time.”

“This sets minimum health and safety standards for every school in the state, while also allowing for local decision making by system leaders,” Brumley said.

In a statement released last week, Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district would wait until after BESE released its guidance before finalizing its own plans no later than July 17.

According to Murphy, the district still plans to begin the school year on Aug. 7.