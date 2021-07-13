The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has announced it will leave COVID-19 related guidance up to local school districts for the upcoming school year.
On Tuesday, BESE President Sandy Holloway issued a statement regarding the updated guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education’s “Ready to Achieve!” plan for the 2021-22 academic year.
Holloway said BESE won’t issue any mandates or policies on masks or social distancing but that individual school districts will “have the authority” to make those decisions when it comes to their students and staff.
“BESE has issued no mandates and approved no policies related to masking or distancing in schools for the coming year,” Holloway said. “Decisions regarding masking and other prevention measures are best made by those closest to our students, and Louisiana’s local school systems have the authority to develop COVID-19 policies appropriate for their communities.”
Last week, the Louisiana Department of Education updated its “Ready to Achieve!” COVID-19-related operational guidance for the upcoming school year. The guidance, officials said, is based on current medical knowledge of how COVID-19 is transmitted and provides recommendations on protective measures for schools and school districts to take in limiting potential exposure in school settings.
Holloway said that information is “a resource” for local school districts and “not state-issued requirements.”
“The information recently published by the Louisiana Department of Education is provided as a resource for local districts and schools to use in establishing best practices for COVID-19 mitigation in the coming school year,” Holloway said.
“These guidelines, based on the recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, are not state-issued requirements, but recommendations for local K-12 leadership to consider in adopting their own opening plans for 2021-2022.”
The guidance — which can be viewed in its entirety by clicking here — includes suggested policies and procedures for protecting staff and students from COVID-19.
Protective measures in school settings include:
-- Social distancing, achieved by establishing and, for the maximum number of days possible, maintaining small groups of individuals that minimally interact with other groups or individuals, including in shared indoor spaces
-- Correct use of masks
-- Handwashing and respiratory etiquette
-- Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities
-- Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine
