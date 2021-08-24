The state’s top school board has “no plans” to call a special meeting regarding the governor’s masking policy in K-12 schools, a decision that is sure to further increase tensions from parents who claimed their opposition to universal masking went unheard in a recent meeting.

In a statement from Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Sandy Holloway, Vice President Kira Orange Jones, and Treasurer Ashley Ellis, the three defended BESE’s handling of what was a chaotic meeting on Aug. 18.

During the meeting, discussion on the governor’s statewide mask mandate was shelved when BESE members voted to adjourn early due to the lack of mask adherence by members of the crowd.

“The governor’s current executive order is in effect until September 1st,” the statement from Holloway, Jones, and Ellis said. “There are no plans to call a special meeting.”

In its statement, BESE’s leadership team said the “bipartisan decision” to end the meeting early came after protesters “spent hours disrupting the meeting with shouts, outbursts, and refusing to comply with the governor’s mask mandate for government buildings.”

Parents at the meeting have argued that the mask mandate was not being enforced until discussion of universal masking in schools arose near the end of the meeting.

Ultimately, BESE members voted 8-2 to adjourn prematurely.

Voting to adjourn early were Holly Boffy, Preston Castille, Belinda Davis, Ashley Ellis, Kira Orange Jones, Ronnie Morris, Tommy Roque, and Doris Voitier. Voting against early adjournment were Jim Garvey and Michael Melerine.

​​Since BESE ended the meeting without discussion on the issue, the governor’s executive order, which is in effect until at least Sept. 1, remains in place in schools.

BESE is not scheduled to meet again until October, according to its website.

“As elected officials, we understand our responsibility to listen to those who elect us,” the statement said. “We have just as great a responsibility to follow the laws of the State of Louisiana and to fulfill our duty to make decisions to protect the safety, health, and wellbeing of those who elect us as well.

“When forced to make that decision last week, we were left with no choice but to prioritize the safety and health of those in the room over citizens who were refusing to follow the law, adhere to basic rules of order – all while putting the health of others at risk.”

Multiple lawmakers have taken issue with BESE’s stance during the meeting and since, including lawmakers who signed a letter urging BESE to allow local school districts to make their own policies regarding mask mandates for K-12 students.

“It was a disgrace!” said Rep. Valarie Hodges, who represents portions of Livingston Parish, via social media the day of the meeting. “You were elected to listen to and serve these people, not ignore them.”

“It is disappointing to read that BESE won't take the time to do a public hearing on this matter after abruptly deciding to adjourn their meeting after crowds of concerned parents who traveled in from across the state were blindsided after waiting for hours,” said Rep. Blake Miguez Tuesday via social media.

​​The governor’s mask mandate, which he said is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), includes all indoor public spaces and applies to everyone 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status. It pertains to all K-12 schools, colleges, and universities.

Despite support from those in the medical field, including the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Edwards’ mask mandate has drawn backlash from Attorney General Jeff Landry, state lawmakers, and angry parents regarding its effectiveness and constitutionality.

On Aug. 6, Landry issued an opinion saying that BESE — not the governor — has the final say on whether students should be required to wear masks.

In the opinion, Landry said no entity, other than the Legislature, “may supersede any action of BESE undertaken to supervise or control education in this State.”

In response to Landry’s opinion, Edwards has said that he has the authority during a public health emergency to issue a mask mandate. The governor, a lawyer, has called Landry’s opinion “completely wrong” as well as “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”

Edwards continued to defend the masking policy in a press conference last week, saying, “Simply put, we cannot keep our schools open and our kids safe without masks.”

Last week, 63 members of the Louisiana House of Representatives asked BESE to allow local school districts to make their own policies regarding mask mandates for K-12 students.

In a letter, lawmakers said BESE “can establish a position that gives direction to each school board based on local health risks.”

“Please use your Constitutional authority to protect Louisiana families and give direction to our local school boards and its parents,” the letter said.

To read the full statement from BESE, click here.