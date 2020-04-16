As the Class of 2020 has had its last year of high school ripped away amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, people across the country have started sharing their own senior photos on social media to rally behind this year's graduating class.
But the online act of solidarity for the #Classof2020 may come at a price, according to the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.
Scammers and hackers can search sites for this hashtag and learn the name of your high school and your graduating year -- two commonly used online security questions. And if your social media account isn't locked up, they can find out a lot more about you.
In a statement, the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana cautioned everyone “to be aware of what they are sharing” and think twice before joining the #Classof2020 social media movement.
“Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else,” the Better Business Bureau said.
A few tips from the Better Business Bureau regarding the #Classof2020 social media movement include:
-- Resisting the temptation to play along
-- Reviewing the security settings
-- Changing your security questions and settings to your banking and other websites if you’re nervous you may have shared something possibly opening you up to fraud.
