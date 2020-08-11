(The Center Square) – Big Ten conference presidents on Tuesday voted to postpone all fall sports, including lucrative football, and instead consider playing them in the spring.
"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. "As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."
Multiple media outlets reported Monday that the decision to cancel the fall season was made by university presidents Sunday, but the Big Ten denied that.
Pac-12 presidents and chancellors voted to postpone their seasons Tuesday afternoon.
The Mid-American Conference was the first FBS conference to cancel its season when it did so Saturday.
The Big Ten includes the universities of Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue.
The economic ramifications of cancelling the season for Big Ten school communities is expected to be significant.
"We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference," Warren said. "Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so."
The other major conferences – the SEC, ACC and Big 12 – have not yet decided.
According to Ross Dellenger, of Sports Illustrated, 53 FBS teams are currently not planning to play football, with 78 still in the mix. Dellenger went on to say that the Big-12 is likely next in the decision making process, and will cause a domino effect on the remaining conferences should they choose not to play.
Concerns over a COVID-19 side effect, heart inflammation, was a major decision point in pushing the BIG10 and Pac-12 to cancel their seasons.
Despite the domino claim, the Southeastern Conference continues to move forward per Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.” @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020
“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.” @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester … Developed testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day,” Sankey said on Twitter.
The SEC recently pushed its practice start date back to August 17 and the first game back to September 26 to allow to make the best and safest decision for the conference this fall.
Commissioner Sankey made it clear, though, that the Big Ten won’t dictate the SEC’s decision-making.
Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.