Bo’s birthday bash is on hold.
Former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider announced that his annual Bo’s Extravaganza, originally scheduled for April 4-5 in Holden, was postponed due to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ month-long ban on public gatherings because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
However, Schneider said organizers would “maintain a state of readiness” in case the ban is lifted before its end date of April 13.
“I don't honestly think there’s a snowball chance in hell this ban will be lifted by April 4, but if it is, we’ll be ready and you’ll have a place to go,” the actor said.
Schneider made the announcement in a six-minute video on his Youtube page, despite assuring fans that the party was still on in the days following Edwards’ state-mandated order, which initially limited public gatherings to 250 before being dropped to 50 or less.
Though he said he believes the ban is “a violation of our First Amendment rights,” Schneider said he decided to postpone to avoid being a problem for President Donald Trump, whom he is an avid supporter of.
“I believe [the ban is] a violation of our First Amendment rights, I really do,” Schneider said. “However, I don't want to be another issue that our president has to deal with. I became aware this morning that I was going against someone that I support 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent. Our president has enough to deal with without having to deal with me down here being a problem.
“It’s pretty simple — I am a Trump supporter and I believe our president is not only doing everything he can during this crisis, but that he is doing it in an exceptional way. He was born for such a time as this.”
Schneider stressed that Bo’s Extravaganza, first held in 2018, would be held “as soon as the ban is lifted.” He said that general admission and VIP tickets that have already been purchased will be honored on the new date.
“The schedule with artists and things will likely change,” Schneider said, “but the fact of the matter is that so many things have been cancelled that people won’t be able to get ready that quickly.”
The annual birthday celebration for Schneider, who turns 60 on April 8, has drawn as many as 10,000 people to the 58-acre plot in Holden in years past. The two-day event features live music on multiple stages, a carnival, car stunts, explosions, vendors, and a food court.
This year’s event was scheduled to feature national and local musicians such as The Bellamy Brothers, Keith Burns of Trick Pony, Thom Bresh, Jo-El Sonnier, Chase Tyler, and Sarah Collins, among others.
Schneider was also planning to film scenes — including a car jump over the Tickfaw River — for his upcoming movie “Stand on It,” an homage to the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit.”
