With his grandfather in the hospital fighting the novel coronavirus, one boy decided to put his thoughts on paper.
James Lopez III, a native of Denham Springs, penned a heartfelt letter to his grandfather during his month-and-a-half bout with COVID-19, along with sending a special prize.
James’ mother, Paullette, said her father-in-law was in and out of the ICU for nearly a month after contracting the coronavirus, adding that he was in “bad shape” and was “fighting for every breath.”
James was able to FaceTime with his grandfather once but decided to do even more when he sat down to write a 200-word letter to his grandfather, whom he described as “a man of all trades.”
In the letter, James, an experienced martial arts competitor, told his “Paw Paw” about his first tournament of the New Year, in which he won two first-place awards. But James had even more good news to share — he wrote that he’d be giving his first-place medal to his grandfather for “fighting to get himself up again.”
James said the medal is “awarded to someone who puts up a fight or has courage,” something he said his grandfather has displayed in his fight against COVID-19. James’ father delivered the letter and medal.
“As I am doing this tournament… and doing my best to do what I am supposed to do, he is actually doing the same thing, but instead of fighting for a tournament win, he is fighting to get himself up again like normal,” James wrote. “So with all of this, I would like to dedicate my first place medal to my grandpa and I am going to give it to him as a major sign of respect and dedication to my family.”
Paullette shared her son’s letter with The News and said her father-in-law has since returned home to continue his recovery.
“With everything going on in this world, this unconditional love for his grandfather is so heartwarming,” she wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.