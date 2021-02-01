The remainder of the French Settlement boys basketball team's schedule will look a bit different as the Lions hit the final stretch of the season.
FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said via text Sunday the team has been in quarantine because of COVID tracing issues and won't resume its season until Friday's District 10-2A game at Pope John Paul II.
The Lions, however, have shuffled their schedule in an effort to get all of their remaining district games completed.
The FSHS girls schedule remains the same, with the Lady Lions at Pine on Monday, at Springfield on Tuesday and at PJP on Friday. The Pine and Springfield games will be girls only contests, with junior varsity action beginning at 5 p.m.
Here's a look at French Settlement's remaining basketball schedule:
Feb. 5 at Pope John Paul II (VG/VB), 6 p.m.
Feb. 8 Doyle (JVG, JVB, VG, VB), 4 p.m.
Feb. 9 at Northlake Christian (JVB/VB), 5 p.m.
Feb. 11 Northlake Christian (JVB, VG, VB), 5 p.m.
Feb. 12 at Springfield (VB), 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas (JVB, VB), TBD
Feb. 18 at Family Christian (JVB, VB), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 at Holden (JVB, VB), 5 p.m.
