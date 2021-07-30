State leaders have announced the latest winners in the “Shot At A Million” program, the state’s lottery that was created to spur more vaccinations against COVID-19.
Stephen Curry, of New Orleans, and Jacob Ardoin, of Lafayette, were selected in the third drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
Curry won one of four $100,000 “Shot At A Million” cash prizes.
Ardoin won one of nine $100,000 scholarships.
A $1 million grand prize will be given away in August.
“Congratulations to both Stephen and Jacob for not only winning this week’s prizes but most importantly for getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their families and communities,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement.
“What they have done is so important. With this dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19, we need more Louisianans starting at age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
In a video released by the Bring Back Louisiana campaign, Curry said “it feels great” to be a “Shot at a Million” winner and spoke about the recent surge in Louisiana that is being fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant.
“[The Delta variant] is very dangerous and it’s spreading fast,” he said. “The nurses and the doctors are overwhelmed.”
Curry urged people who have trepidation about getting vaccinated to, “Take the shot.”
“It’s really important to take the shot,” Curry said. “That’s when things will get back to normal.”
Ardoin learned he won the scholarship from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called the teen to inform him of the news. During the call, Ardoin said he plans to attend either LSU or the University of Lafayette to get a technical degree.
Curry joins Edwina Jones of Marrero and Clement Dasalla of New Orleans as winners of the $100,000 cash prize. Ardoin joins Andrew Homan of Slidell and Skyla Degrasse of Hammond as winners of the $100,000 scholarship.
“Stephen and Jacob went Sleeves Up because they know how important it is to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer, in a statement. “I urge all Louisianans who’ve not yet gotten the shot to join them as we fight our toughest battle yet against the highly contagious and dangerous Delta variant.”
As Louisiana vaccinations lagged behind the rest of the country, Edwards in June announced a $1 million jackpot and other prizes for those who roll up their sleeves.
People who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible and can register for the “Shot at a Million.” Registration can be done online at shotatamillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.
Along with the $1 million jackpot, the state will offer a total of 14 monetary awards — including cash giveaways and scholarships. All told, the state will dole out $2.3 million, with funding coming from federal COVID outreach dollars.
As of noon on Thursday, July 29, more than 860,000 Louisianans have registered for the lottery.
The final day people can register for a $100,000 cash prize or scholarship is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 30.
The final grand prize drawing on Aug. 6 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Registration for the grand prize must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
The grand prize will be announced on Aug. 13.
Prizes will be awarded as follows:
-- Children ages 12-17 will be eligible for one of nine $100,000 scholarships
-- Adults ages 18 and up will be eligible for one of four $100,000 cash giveaways
-- Adults ages 18 and up will be eligible for a $1 million giveaway
In Louisiana, the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older. Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available only to people 18 and older.
Though still behind the national average, vaccinations in Louisiana have increased over the last week as the state sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Edwards said many hospitals are “either at or near capacity” and that many people “are getting incredibly sick and deaths continue to rise.”
“It does not have to be this way, and we have the ability to do something about it,” Edwards said. “This pandemic is largely among the unvaccinated. The best and most effective way we can get a handle on this emergency health crisis is by getting vaccinated.”
To view a video of the most recent “Shot at a Million” winners, click here.
