The “Bring Back Louisiana” campaign, the state’s grassroots effort to spur more COVID-19 vaccinations, is launching its first vaccine events across the state this weekend, officials have announced.
A vaccination event will be held in each of the nine pilot zip codes that were announced in March. To view the dates, times, and locations of the events, click here.
“Bring Back Louisiana is about going to meet people where they are,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer. “We’re very encouraged that vaccine events are happening in all nine regions this weekend. We’re doing everything we can think to do toward that end.”
Leading up to the vaccination events, community partners have conducted a variety of outreach efforts to make residents aware of the events and answer questions about the vaccines.
As of April 18, campaign volunteers have knocked on nearly 3,000 doors, handed out around 5,100 door hangers and flyers, made around 2,500 phone calls, and sent 17,440 text messages.
Additionally, the campaign has sent nearly 105,000 pieces of direct mail to spread the word about the upcoming events. This includes 57,522 mailers that went to Baton Rouge households and those in surrounding communities to support the ongoing federally-backed vaccination site at the Bon Carre Business Center.
Robocalls recorded by regional medical directors are going out to every landline in all public health regions “encouraging residents to call our COVID Vaccine Hotline to ask questions and get the facts about the COVID vaccines.”
The number for the hotline is 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-8 p.m. on Sundays. The hotline can help residents schedule a vaccine appointment, find vaccine providers in their area, and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
“The COVID vaccines are our how we end the pandemic, and together we can protect our loved ones and bring back the Louisiana we know and love,” officials said in a statement.
