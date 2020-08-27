(The Center Square) – Just over a million workers filed new unemployment claims last week as the coronavirus and governments' response to it continue to dampen the U.S. economy.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that the number of new claims for the week ending Aug. 22 represented a drop of about 98,000 from the week prior's 1.1 million new claims.
Continued jobless claims, which count people who filed for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks, were at 14.5 million, down from 14.8 million the week prior.
43,799 claims were filed in the Baton Rouge nine-parish area as of Aug. 15, a drop of nearly 13,000 from two weeks prior. Livingston Parish reported 5,499 residents filing for unemployment, a drop of 2,000 over the two-week period.
According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, who collects the data, the two-week drop suggests a non-negligible number of residents stayed on unemployment due to the federal enhancement.
Combined weekly claims have dropped off considerably over the last two weeks. The week was the second without supplemental federal benefits, and under which work search requirements were reinstated.
