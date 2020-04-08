To stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which reached more than 16,000 reported cases in Louisiana on Tuesday, Carter’s Supermarket is asking families to only send one customer per trip.
The locally-owned grocery store made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday, the latest in a string of adjustments owners have made to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
“In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are asking for families to please limit one customer per trip into the store as much as possible,” the Facebook post said. “We understand that this is a hindrance to many, but we are trying to do everything that we can to assist the community in overcoming this epidemic. Thank you for your understanding.”
Carter’s Supermarket, which has six locations in Livingston Parish, was one of the first local stores to offer a special hour for seniors to shop for groceries free from crowds. Carter’s is open from 7-8 a.m. for senior citizens and from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. to the general public.
The adjusted hours allow employees to disinfect and restock the store as well as to limit potential exposure between employees and customers.
Last week, the store installed plexiglass shields between customers and checkout clerks to keep with social distancing protocols and to protect store employees and customers from each other.
Carter's Supermarkets are located in the following towns/cities in Livingston Parish:
-- Albany: 29186 LA Hwy. 43
-- Denham Springs: 9285 Cockerham Road
-- Denham Springs: 8439 Vincent Road
-- Livingston: 29700 South Frost Road
-- Springfield: 31459 Highway 22
-- Walker: 29760 Walker South Road
