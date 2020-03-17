Carter’s Supermarket will reserve its first hour of operations for senior citizens, the locally-owned grocery store announced Tuesday.
With six locations around Livingston Parish, Carter’s Supermarket recently adjusted its hours of operation due to the novel coronavirus, with the chain set to be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days a week.
But during that first hour, from 7-8 a.m., only senior citizens 60 years of age and older will be allowed to shop.
The move was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which health officials have said is especially harmful to senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 171 cases in 12 parishes, resulting in four deaths.
Carter's Supermarkets are located in the following towns/cities in Livingston Parish:
- Albany: 29186 LA Hwy. 43
- Denham Springs: 9285 Cockerham Road
- Denham Springs: 8439 Vincent Road
- Livingston: 29700 South Frost Road
- Springfield: 31459 Highway 22
- Walker: 29760 Walker South Road
