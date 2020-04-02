During the ever-changing landscape created by the novel coronavirus spread through Louisiana, there is always one business that has remained "top of the list" as essential.
Grocery stores, followed nearby with pharmacies.
People have to eat, so food providers are a must in a time when many people find themselves at home, cooking more often than they're used to - or at least warming things up more often, and going out less.
Carter's, a local, six-store chain in Livingston Parish is no exception, seeing increased traffic during the 'Stay At Home' order issued by the governor through Apr. 30. With two locations just outside Denham Springs, one in Walker, one in Livingston, one in Albany, and one in Springfield Carter's serves a large portion of the Livingston Parish population.
And they're no stranger to the effects of COVID-19.
Signs at many locations alert customers that quite a few supply chains have been disrupted for specific goods - toilet paper and cleaning products, to name a few - and that the store cannot guarantee those items will be available at this time.
Tuesday, the store also announced that they would be adding a new feature to their checkout lines - plexiglass shields between customers and checkout clerks, to try and keep with social distancing protocols and to protect store employees and customers from each other.
By Thursday, shields had been installed in several of the stores already, and crews were placing them in the south Denham Springs store on the corner of Pete's Highway and Vincent Road.
Carter's was one of the first local stores to offer a special hour, first thing in the morning, for seniors to shop for groceries free from crowds. Coronavirus has also caused the store to adjust their hours for disinfecting, restocking, as well as to limit potential exposure for employees and customers to COVID-19.
- 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.: Elderly
- 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.: General Public
