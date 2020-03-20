In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, one local restaurant is hoping to serve those who serve others.

Casa Maria, a popular eatery in Watson, is offering $5 take-out and to-go meals to all restaurant workers who have been affected by COVID-19, which reached 479 positive cases in Louisiana as of Friday morning.

This special applies to all waiters, waitresses, bartenders, and busboys who can show proof of employment, owner Fahim Jamil told The News.

“Let’s serve those who serve us,” Jamil said.

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered that all restaurants close their doors to on-site dining in an attempt to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus, which has spread at an alarming rate in Louisiana.

Though restaurants can still offer to-go, take-out, and curbside delivery services, the month-long order has many local restaurant owners scrambling to find ways to keep their doors open.

And because of the pandemic, many restaurant industry workers have lost — or will soon lose — their jobs and their incomes, either temporarily or permanently.

Jamil hopes this gesture can help some of them get through this difficult time. He also encouraged those who do not work in the restaurant industry to call the restaurant and donate $5 “to pay for someone’s meal.”

“We appreciate the work that other restaurant employees do, all over the state and our country,” Jamil said. “Eating out is in the heart and soul of every American, and it is a large part of what makes our culture so unique.”

Read Jamil’s letter to all restaurant workers below:

“If you’ve ever eaten in a restaurant before, READ THIS!

“Maybe you’ve celebrated your birthday at one. Possibly you frequent a certain bar that serves your favorite cocktail. And maybe you meet with your friends every week at your local restaurant.

“The memories of these experiences will never fade away. And at this time, we are asking you to please think about why those experiences are so special or what makes you keep going back to that certain restaurant.

“Possibly it’s because you didn’t have to worry about cooking or cleaning. The chefs and the waitress handled everything. You didn’t have to get up to grab another drink. It was happily made for you by a bartender. You didn’t have to clean up the mess afterwards. A busboy took care of it.

“At Casa Maria, we value our coworkers' work and their love for serving people. We appreciate the work that they do, to provide the best atmosphere and experience, for whomever sits at their table.

“We also appreciate the work that other restaurant employees do, all over the state and our country. Eating out is in the heart and soul of every American, and it is a large part of what makes our culture so unique.

“But because of the pandemic, many restaurant industry workers have lost their jobs and their incomes, either temporarily or permanently!

“To show our appreciation and support for our beloved industry workers during this tragic time, we are extending our $5 employee menu to ALL restaurant industry workers for take-out and to-go orders (with proof of employment).

“Don’t work in the restaurant industry? Call and donate $5 to pay for someone’s meal.

“Let’s serve those who serve us.”