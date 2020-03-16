The Louisiana Gaming Control Board is shutting down Casinos throughout the state at midnight Tuesday, according to reports.
The closure is expected to last at least two weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Chairman Ronnie Jones issued the order Monday.
Jones told the media that video poker truck stops haven’t been shut down yet.
The closure decision comes on the heels of a new recommendation Sunday from the CDC that gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled or postponed.
