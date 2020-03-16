Joey Fontenot has a stash of checks he can’t deposit.
The reason: He’s not sure if the Tickfaw 200, one of the country’s biggest boat runs he organizes every year, will set sail due to the novel coronavirus, which has brought about unprecedented measures from national, state, and local officials.
“I don’t want to deposit [those entry checks] because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said during a phone interview with The News Monday morning.
He’s not the only event organizer scrambling to figure out the next move.
On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state mandate closing all K-12 public schools and banning all public gatherings of 250 people or more through April 13.
Two days after Edwards’ announcement, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended an eight-week ban of in-person events of 50 or more people throughout the country.
On Monday at 1 p.m., Edwards took additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana by further limiting the size of public gatherings to fewer than 50 people, or 200 fewer than his original order. The ban is still in effect through April 13, but Edwards said that would be reevaluated seven days prior.
In addition to banning gatherings of 50 or more people, Edwards said all casinos and bar would be closed, restaurants would be closed to patrons eating on site (though take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed), and movie theaters would be shut down.
In his latest announcement, Edwards said Louisiana now has 132 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that have resulted in the deaths of two Orleans Parish residents. There are confirmed cases in 10 of the state’s 64 parishes.
Locally, there has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish. But one of the affected parishes, St. John the Baptist, borders Livingston Parish to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas.
So far, two major Livingston Parish events have been cancelled due to the virus: The Denham Springs Fair, originally scheduled for March 26-29 at South Park, and Relive WWII, a living history event originally scheduled for April 3-4 in downtown Denham Springs.
Other upcoming large-scale public events include Bo’s Extravaganza, a weekend-long event hosted by “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider that draws thousands to his movie studio in Holden; Spring Fest, a day-long shopping festival in the Antique Village that draws more than 150 vendors each year and thousands of shoppers; and the Tickfaw 200, an annual 200-mile poker run that has drawn as many as 1,500 visitors and 200 boats in recent years.
On Monday, Schneider’s camp said he was still going through with Bo’s Extravaganza, though his two-day event is scheduled for April 4-5, within the governor’s month-long state-mandated ban. This year’s event is being held in celebration of Schneider’s 60th birthday and to film scenes for his upcoming movie “Stand on It,” an homage to the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit.”
In phone interviews with The News, organizers for Spring Fest and the Tickfaw 200 — whose events fall outside of Edwards’ month-long ban but within the CDC’s recommended ban — said they’re planning to carry on as scheduled, though plans could change if they’re given government orders forbidding large groups of people after Edwards’ April 13 ban.
Al Bye, organizer for Spring Fest, said he heard about the CDC’s recommendation late Sunday night. He has been in constant communication with the festival’s vendors and said he plans to meet with Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry early this week to discuss the situation.
Spring Fest is currently scheduled for April 25, nearly two weeks past Edwards’ current ban ends.
“Right now, until [state or local officials] say that we can’t do it, we’re gonna have it,” Bye said. “If the governor or mayor says they’re not allowing it, then we’ll follow every direction they give us.”
If the public ban extends through April 25, Bye said Spring Fest would be cancelled altogether and not rescheduled — a crushing blow to the local economic engine.
“It’s almost impossible to reschedule [Spring Fest],” Bye said. “But it would really hurt things here.”
Fontenot, who said he has already spent $20,000 on this year’s Tickfaw 200, agreed with that sentiment.
Though the Tickfaw 200 is a fundraiser for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the event draws people from across the country who spend “loads of money” at local hotels, gas stations, and restaurants.
But with the current situation adding uncertainty to all upcoming public gatherings, Fontenot said he has stopped spending money promoting the event and also stopped depositing entry fees in case government officials ban public gatherings past May 2, the final day of the four-day Tickfaw 200 that begins April 29.
“This starts the summer off for us,” Fontenot said. “And it’s going to hurt a lot of people if we don't have it. It’s going to affect Livingston Parish tourism and our local economy in a big way.”
“Right now, we’re gonna go on as scheduled, but we don’t know what’s gonna happen. If the governor says don't do it, we won’t do it. We’re not gonna put anyone in jeopardy. We’re gonna follow whatever the rules they give us.”
(Editor's note: This story was updated to include Edwards' latest announcement banning public gatherings of 50 or more people and the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana.)
