The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its guidance regarding boosters, allowing those who received the Moderna vaccine to get their booster shot five months after completing the series, down from the previous six-month waiting period.
This latest change, which LDH officials said is “effective immediately,” comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendations for the Moderna booster.
“LDH has reviewed the latest CDC recommendation and alerted all vaccine providers in the state that this guidance is effective immediately,” the agency said in a statement. “Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants.”
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Health updated other guidance regarding the Pfizer vaccine, making boosters shots available to children ages 12-15 and shortening the interval one must wait to receive their extra dose to five months.
The booster interval recommendation for people who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (two months) has not changed.
At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people under 18.
The updated guidance comes amid the state’s fifth surge of COVID-19, which has led to record-breaking increases in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
This latest surge is being fueled by the Omicron variant, which was detected in Louisiana in early December. It has now become the dominant strain in the state, though it is believed to be less harmful than previous variants.
With the state in another wave of COVID-19, state health officials have urged people to resume practicing mitigation measures — such as masking, isolating when sick, and avoiding social gatherings — and to get vaccinated.
So far, roughly 57 percent of the Louisiana population has started a vaccine series while just over 50 percent has completed one, LDH figures show. Both rates trail the national averages of 74.5 percent and 62.6 percent, respectively, according to CDC figures.
Just over 150,000 Louisiana children ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Families are encouraged to call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a provider in their area and speak directly with medical professionals who can help answer their questions. They can also visit covidvaccine.la.gov.
For a person younger than 18, parental/caregiver consent is needed. To download the LDH consent form, visit the following link: ldh.la.gov/Covid-19K-12.
