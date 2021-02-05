Starting next week, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to more than 275,000 additional people.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state was lowering the age requirement for those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
People 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination beginning on Monday, Feb. 8. Edwards said the move was made possible by an increase in doses. Previously, only people 70 and older could receive a vaccine.
“Because supply of vaccine doses to our state has also increased, I feel much more comfortable going down to age 65 and above,” Edwards said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
Along with lowering the age requirement, the vaccine will also be available to people in the unified command group, state and local COVID-19 emergency response personnel and law enforcement, and March and April election workers.
With the expansion, the number of people eligible for shots will be at more than 1 million of the state’s 4.6 million residents.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine first became available in Louisiana in mid-December, the state has administered 534,985 doses, according to figures from the Department of Health. Officials are also reporting that 130,978 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Listed below are those who will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, Feb. 8.
Priority Group 1-A: Ongoing (around 249,000 eligible people)
-- Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals
-- Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities
-- First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)
Priority Group 1-B, Tier One: As of Monday, February 8, 2021 (around 915,000 eligible people)
-- Persons 65 years old and older (new)
-- Louisiana Unified Command Group (new)
-- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel (new)
-- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections (new)
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care providers and staff
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- Law enforcement and other first responders
