As of Monday, more than 1.6 million people across Louisiana are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
That comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the pool of those eligible to include K-12 teachers and school support staff, daycare staff, those who are pregnant, non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff, and people ages 55 to 64 with certain health conditions as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
This week, the state expects to distribute around 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to just over 500 providers in all 64 parishes. In Livingston Parish, the total number of providers is now at 13.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021.
This week’s list of providers includes 168 chain pharmacies, 138 independent pharmacies, 47 hospitals, 45 public health providers, 24 urgent cares, 23 federally qualified health centers, 18 community events, 16 medical practices, 12 rural health clinics, and 10 other healthcare sites.
The Department of Health cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.
The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
As of the most recent data, the state has administered 857,963 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 294,232 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1. To find out if you’re eligible for a COVID-19, click here.
Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Note: Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only).
Albany Drugs
Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany
Phone: (225) 567-7772
Website: www.albanydrugstore.com
Bernard’s Family Pharmacy
Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706
Phone Number: (225) 667-4286
Website: www.bernardsrx.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts
Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Phone Number: (225) 267-4340
Website: www.chrisrx.com
Cypress Pharmacy
Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-998-1800
Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com
Hometown Pharmacy
Address: 27118 Hwy. 42, Springfield
Phone: 225-363-7390
James Drug Store
Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-665-5186
Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com
John’s Pharmacy in Albany
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston
Phone: 225-686-7017
RxOne Livingston
Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker
Phone: 1-877-612-8653
Springfield Drug Store
Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462
Phone Number: (225) 294-5045
Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)
Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-667-6398
Website: www.walmart.com/store/2822-walker-la
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)
Address: 34025 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-271-2314
