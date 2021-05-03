Moderna vaccine
Pictured is a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 David Gray | The News

Approximately 1,513 providers across the state will receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of that total, there are 16 providers in Livingston Parish. They are located in Albany, Denham Springs, Maurepas, Port Vincent, Springfield, and Walker.

In March, the state expanded the list of those eligible to receive a vaccine, making shots available to anyone 18 and older (or 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine), regardless of employment or underlying health conditions.

There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines: The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently reinstated after an 11-day pause that allowed federal officials to investigate rare cases of blood clots.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort.

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

As of the latest data, more than 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state. More than 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.

People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Below are the providers in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

(To find a provider near you, click here.)

Albany Drugs

Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany

Phone: (225) 567-7772

Website: www.albanydrugstore.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent

Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726

Phone Number: (225) 698-6888

Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts

Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Phone Number: (225) 267-4340

Website: www.chrisrx.com

Cypress Pharmacy

Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-998-1800

Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com

Hometown Pharmacy

Address: 27118 Hwy. 42, Springfield

Phone: 225-363-7390

James Drug Store

Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-665-5186

Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com

John’s Pharmacy in Albany

Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711

Phone Number: (225) 567-1921

Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com

RxOne Livingston

Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker

Phone: 1-877-612-8653

Sam’s Club Pharmacy (No. 4837)

Address: 201 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs

Website: www.samsclub.com/covid

Walgreens (No. 10400)

Address: 34865 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens (No. 11762)

Address: 10200 Florida Blvd., Walker

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens (No. 13080)

Address: 3081 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)

Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker

Phone: 225-667-6398

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 935)

Address: 904 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)

Address: 34025 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-271-2314

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 7241)

Address: 25820 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

