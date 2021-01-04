The Louisiana Department of Health revealed a list of more than 100 pharmacies on Monday that will begin administering limited quantities of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly and additional healthcare workers this week.
Of the 107 pharmacies, there are four in Livingston Parish.
Below is the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bernard’s Family Pharmacy
Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706
Phone Number: (225) 667-4286
Website: www.bernardsrx.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
John’s Pharmacy
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
Springfield Drug Store
Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462
Phone Number: (225) 294-5045
Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com
Health officials have repeatedly said patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Those who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
These 107 pharmacies — 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies — represent 51 parishes and all nine public health regions of the state. The state only has 10,500 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to deliver to pharmacies, meaning demand will likely outweigh supply.
The pharmacies will receive roughly 100 doses in the first batch.
