COVID vaccine

The Pfizer Vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

 Jamie Orillion

The Louisiana Department of Health revealed a list of more than 100 pharmacies on Monday that will begin administering limited quantities of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly and additional healthcare workers this week.

Of the 107 pharmacies, there are four in Livingston Parish.

Below is the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Bernard’s Family Pharmacy

Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706

Phone Number: (225) 667-4286

Website: www.bernardsrx.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent

Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726

Phone Number: (225) 698-6888

Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com

John’s Pharmacy

Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711

Phone Number: (225) 567-1921

Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com

Springfield Drug Store

Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462

Phone Number: (225) 294-5045

Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com

Health officials have repeatedly said patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Those who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.  

These 107 pharmacies — 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies — represent 51 parishes and all nine public health regions of the state. The state only has 10,500 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to deliver to pharmacies, meaning demand will likely outweigh supply.

The pharmacies will receive roughly 100 doses in the first batch.

