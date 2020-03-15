As large retailers deal with shortages due to the coronavirus, restaurants and large gathering areas are doing the same.
Chick-fil-A of Denham Springs announced Sunday evening that their location would be drive-thru only "until further notice."
"Starting Monday, Mar. 16th, Chick-Fil-A Denham Springs will operate as a drive-thru and curbside location only until further notice," the release, penned by owner/operator Jeffrey Holifield, said. "In an effort to provide the most efficient service possible, please consider downloading the Chick-fil-A One App for mobile orders."
The drive-thru will operate as normal, and online mobile orders can be picked up through the drive-thru, as well. Simply tap "I'm Here" when entering the drive-thru line.
"After much thought, we have decided to take additional precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our Guests and Team Members," the release said. "Thank you for your continued support of Chick-fil-A Denham springs! Please continue to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.