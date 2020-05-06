DENHAM SPRINGS -- Jamie Ybarra, locally known as “DJ Apparatus,” had a pair of headphones slung around his neck as a mixture of hip hop and hispanic music blared through the speakers.

A few feet in front of him, seated at tables on the patio at Papi’s Mexican Cuisine in Denham Springs, were groups of people who were ready to eat, ready to party, or simply ready to get out of the house.

After six weeks of stay-at-home orders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, everyone was ready for a change.

Some people at Papi’s sipped on frozen margaritas or munched on chips and salsa, while others played card games or chatted and laughed amongst themselves. One group of young friends even brought a dark brown puppy that was passed around the table, while a mother and her young daughter worked on a coloring book.

Though the COVID-19 outbreak has put a damper on ordinary life since its outbreak in Louisiana in early March, it wasn’t going to completely put a damper on this year’s Cinco de Mayo festivities at restaurants across Livingston Parish.

The party would go on — albeit a bit differently this year.

“It’s Cinco de Mayo,” Ybarra said into the microphone. “Social distancing style.”

Mexican restaurants throughout the parish took part in their own modified Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Tuesday, May 5, giving people a chance to dress up, get out of the house, and feel a sense of normalcy, if only for an evening.

This was made possible last week, when Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order until May 15 but relaxed certain restrictions on the restaurant industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Under the new order, restaurants are allowed to make outdoor seating available but can’t offer table-side service. Tables must also be spaced 6 feet apart, and all employees dealing directly with the public have to wear masks.

So after weeks of no on-site dining — which has led to many eateries either laying off their employees or closing their doors for good — restaurants moved quickly to take advantage of the new order, especially Mexican restaurants on what is typically their biggest day of the year.

“We needed this,” said Fahim Jamil, owner of Casa Maria.

At Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, managers AJ Ortiz and Saul Mendoza along with their employees — all wearing masks — spaced tables 6 feet apart under the shaded patio. They also arranged more tables under an open-aired tent just outside the entrance, where people picked up to-go orders.

While DJ Apparatus spun his music just outside the patio, employees were talking to customers on the phone, jotting down to-go orders, bagging up food, or giving away free sombreros — a popular Cinco de Mayo tradition at Papi’s.

Mendoza said business “doubled” over the weekend after Edwards relaxed his order on restaurants. And though Cinco de Mayo 2020 wasn’t as big as years past, he said it was still better than what he thought he’d have just a week ago.

“Normally it’s packed,” he said. “All the tables are filled out and we usually have a wait. But it’s good today, and definitely better than it’s been.”

Not only were restaurants offering outdoor seating, many even allowed customers to bring their own.

A few miles down Hwy. 16 in Watson, Kimmithy and Shane Boudreaux sat in the back of a pickup truck while listening to the Honky Tonk Playboys, a local band that was entertaining a growing crowd outside Papi’s Fajita Factory. At one point, the couple stood in the truck bed and danced to the music.

On the other side of the parking lot, Kaela Keefer and her friends sat in lawn chairs around a fold-up table as they chowed down on their pre-ordered Mexican feast. None of them had eaten at a restaurant since Edwards’ order went into effect in mid-March, instead ordering their meals to-go and finding a nearby park or a pond to eat at.

It felt good to eat at a restaurant for a change, Keefer said, even if it had to be outside in their own lawn chairs.

“It’s just good to get out,” Keefer said. “Plus, we’re celebrating a birthday.”

At Casa Maria in Watson, Jamil and his staff bustled around the parking lot where they had arranged tables and chairs for customers to eat their to-go meals. A line was growing from the entrance, with bright blue tape marking off every 6 feet to keep people socially distant.

By 6 p.m., the wait at Casa Maria was an hour long as people came for tacos, chips and queso, and their other favorite Mexican dishes.

Louisiana Music Hall of Famers Chase Tyler and Chris LeBlanc began to play music from a small stage as people sat in lawn chairs and truck beds in the parking lot. For the musicians, Cinco de Mayo, too, brought them a sense of normalcy.

“I think this is my first show in 59 days,” LeBlanc said. “I’m a little nervous.”

“Me, too.” Tyler said.