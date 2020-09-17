WALKER -- With the coronavirus pandemic cutting into funding, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of special needs citizens got some much-needed financial assistance.
Circle K presented a grant to the Louisiana Association of Challenged Adults, also known as the Livingston Activity Center, on Thursday, Sept. 17.
On a sunny afternoon, representatives from Circle K met with employees and clients from the Livingston Activity Center to present the grant, which was worth $1,000.
Also on hand for the presentation were State Sen. J. Rogers Pope, City of Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson, and Walker Police Chief candidate Jim Brown.
The grant comes at a desperate time for the Livingston Activity Center, which has been a pillar of the community for nearly six decades by providing vocational, recreational, educational, and rehabilitation opportunities to special needs adults.
Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Activity Center has had to close its Dayhab Center and has therefore been unable to receive its normal allotment of federal funding, said Executive Director Jerry Morgan.
To make ends meet, the center has had to rely on donations, fundraisers, online auctions, and restaurant benefits.
With no reopening date in sight, Morgan said there’s no telling when federal funds will start rolling back into the center but added that he and his staff are committed to keeping the doors open.
“We’re doing everything we can to get funding and keep these doors open,” Morgan said. “Because at the end of the day, we’re here for our clients, and we need to get them back in here.”
Founded in 1961, the Livingston Activity Center has worked with special needs adults throughout the Livingston Parish and beyond, traditionally through a day program and vocational program.
Off-site vocational activities include such jobs as grounds maintenance and facility custodial services, and all vocational members are compensated for their work. On-site, clients engage in educational life skills and recreational activities, which include going on field trips, exercising at a local fitness center, going to church, and celebrating holidays and birthdays.
To expand activities and serve more clients, the center unveiled a new 5,200-square-foot building just before last Christmas. It features a large open area in the center surrounded by offices, conference rooms, and places where activities can be held.
For more information about the Livingston Activity Center, call (225) 664-7384 or visit www.lac-la.org. The center is located at 10494 Florida Blvd. in Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.