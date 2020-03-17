The city of Denham Springs released a statement Tuesday, Mar. 17 explaining that access to their office would be restricted for roughly a month. The mayor outlined how residents can stay in touch with the city, and how to schedule appointments, below.
Effective immediately and continuing until Apr. 13, 2020 or upon re-evaluation, the City of Denham Springs offices will be closed with very limited access to public contact, essential appointments only. All offices can be reached by telephone, 225-665-8121, or by email, department numbers and emails below.
Any information you wish to deliver in hard copy can be dropped off in the city mail box located in the foyer of city hall marked for utility bills and applications (red stand box). Please be sure that all pertinent information is included, names and contact information, no cash please. Utility applications, permit applications and business license applications will be available.
The drive-thru is open for payments but please try to utilize the red box as much as possible to keep a line from forming in the drive-thru.
Application and deposit information can be found on our website at cityofdenhamsprings.com
For any other utility needs, such as connects or transfers, call 225-667-8330 for further information.
Permits and business license departments will operate on limited appointments only by calling that department. Further information can be found on our website.
All public meetings are cancelled including Council Meetings, Planning and Zoning and Board of Housing Appeals.
At this time, garbage pick-up and recycling collection will continue.
It is strongly urged that all residents over 60 or those with medical conditions to remain isolated from the public in safe surroundings.
The President has urged that we refrain from gatherings of over 10 people, and that we protect those who are elderly and have medical conditions as much as possible by remaining at home.
We will continue to keep you updated as news progresses. Please continue to check our Facebook page and website for any changes.
Mayor Gerard Landry
Denham Springs Contact information
Main line (225) 665-8121 for all information
Administration 665-8121 cityclerk@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Utility Department 667-8382 uilityadmin@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Water Department 667-8351 waterdept@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Gas Department 667-8346 gasdept@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Street Department 667-8356 streetdept@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Wastewater Department 667-8387 wastewater@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Business Licenses 667-8311 licenses@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Permit Department 667-8326 buildings@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Human Resources 667-8390 humanresources@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Police Department 665-5106 police@dspd.net
Fire Department 772-0531 afc@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Animal Control 664-4472 animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings
