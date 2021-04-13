The City of Denham Springs has partnered with Open Health Care Clinic to give residents more chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the next seven weeks.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held every Thursday until the end of May at the Denham Springs Street Department, located at 940 Government Drive.
The drive-thru clinic will run from 2-6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome, according to the clinic’s flier. The clinic will launch Thursday, April 15, and conclude Thursday, May 27.
The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, which will be available at no cost. To schedule an appointment, call Open Health at (225) 655-6422 or visit www.ohcc.org/covid19-vaccine-clinic. Those seeking a vaccine do not need to be a patient at Open Health to qualify.
Open Health will give patients two shots, 28 days apart. Patients will schedule their second shot when making the appointment for their first vaccine shot.
Last month, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
As of the latest data, more than 2.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with more than 966,000 people being fully vaccinated. In Livingston Parish, a vaccination series has been initiated in just under 28,500 residents. Of that total, more than 19,500 have completed a vaccination series.
For more information on the upcoming drive-thru clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ohcc.org/denham-springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.