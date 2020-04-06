The City of Denham Springs has had it's fair share of bumps in the road.
Especially in the wake of the Great Flood, where some city services shifted and 'wet' City Hall had to be completely demolished.
But the city ended up coming out well in the end after working with FEMA to demolish the flooded properties on Government Street and purchase the new Capital One building downtown.
Now, the building still remains full - but only because city employees have spread out to maintain appropriate social distancing.
According to Mayor Gerard Landry, workers inside city hall remain in place to make sure the business of the city continues to run, all while staying at least six feet apart from each other, disinfecting common surfaces, and washing hands constantly.
Like most businesses, city hall is off limits to the public, but residents can still call to discuss business with the city and appointments can be made - and social distancing observed - when time is free.
There is a list of departments and e-mails at the end of this story. According to Mayor Gerard Landry, all employees of the city are essential to serve the public, so they are finding creative ways to make sure city services are still available to the public.
Now, however, facing down the next 10 days of what has been billed as the "worst time for the novel coronavirus" the city will be looking for volunteers to help prepare for any potential issues that can face Denham Springs.
Volunteers can fill out a form at www.lp-cert.org to see how they can make a difference should COVID-19 begins to ramp up in the community. After filling out the form, the city asks that residents please use appropriate contact info so they can be contacted.
Denham Springs' community volunteer liaison Travis Tharp can be reached by phone at 225-485-5845.
Denham Springs Contact information
Main line (225) 665-8121 for all information
Administration 665-8121 cityclerk@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Utility Department 667-8382 uilityadmin@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Water Department 667-8351 waterdept@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Gas Department 667-8346 gasdept@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Street Department 667-8356 streetdept@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Wastewater Department 667-8387 wastewater@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Business Licenses 667-8311 licenses@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Permit Department 667-8326 buildings@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Human Resources 667-8390 humanresources@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Police Department 665-5106 police@dspd.net
Fire Department 772-0531 afc@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Animal Control 664-4472 animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings
