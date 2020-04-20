Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, and trying to find ways to maintain appropriate social distancing, the city of Walker closed Sidney Hutchinson Park to the public early in the 'stay at home' process.
Now, they're reversing that process.
Monday, the city announced via their Facebook page that pieces of the park would re-open to the public, including:
- The walking trail and bridges
- The fishing pond
- Soccer fields
To gain access to the park, the city asks residents to use the road entrance near the pond off of Corbin Avenue, or the pedestrian access off Ball Park Road.
During the time of closure, the city was able to remove dead trees and make asphalt repairs to the walking trail.
The park hours will remain the same, and individuals are asked to respect social distancing (six feet between each other) while utilizing the park.
"The City of Walker will continue to keep the community updated throughout this fluid situation," the release said. "Facts and circumstances may change quickly, and we will regularly post updates to our website - www.walker.la.us."
The city reminded residents of the following, 24-hour contact numbers:
Billing & Administration - 225-400-7483
Gas - 225-806-5186
Water - 225-806-9735
Sewer - 225-303-1238
Street & Drainage - 225-413-9589
Permits - 225-337-1454
Police - 225-664-3125
Fire & Emergency - 911
