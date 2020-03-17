WALKER -- All regular governmental activities in the City of Walker have been suspended, Mayor Jimmy Watson has announced.
The suspension is in effect starting Tuesday, March 17, and will last until April 13, the final day of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide order to ban public gatherings of 50 or more people in response to the novel coronavirus, which has reached 171 confirmed cases in 12 parishes in Louisiana.
Though the suspension is in effect through April 13, Watson said his office will be constantly evaluating the situation and that the suspension could be shortened or extended, “depending on how everything unfolds.”
During the next month, Watson said the City of Walker will keep essential personnel on duty to handle emergency calls for service, adding that “all utilities will be staffed and maintained to prevent service interruptions.”
The City of Walker’s reduction in service was made in compliance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit gatherings, Watson said in the public notice issued Tuesday morning.
Watson said the City has contacted Entergy to temporarily waive inspections and permits on request for electrical services. He urged people to contact Entergy at (800) 368-3749.
The City of Walker will continue to keep the community updated on its website, www.walker.la.us, “throughout this fluid situation,” Watson said, adding that the city is in communication with state and parish officials concerning the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“Facts and circumstances may change quickly, and we will regularly post updates to our website,” the mayor said.
The latest public notice also listed 24-hour contact numbers for various city department. They are as follows:
- Gas Department: (225) 806-5186
- Water Department: (225) 806-9735
- Sewer Department: (225) 303-1238
- Street/Drainage Department: (225) 413-9589
- Police Department: (225) 664-3125
- Fire Department: 911
